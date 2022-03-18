Melissa Gorga reacts to not being asked to be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding

Melissa Gorga responds to Teresa not asking her to be a bridesmaid. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans were a bit shocked when Teresa Giudice spilled the beans that she was not having any Housewives in her wedding party. Especially since one of her castmates is family – her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship since Melissa and Joe Gorga wed in 2004, but have worked on improving their bond and work together as friends and sisters.

But for Teresa, they haven’t grown close enough to have Melissa stand beside her on her wedding day, though Teresa was a bridesmaid at Melissa and Joe’s wedding.

Teresa said she didn’t want a big deal made of her choice, and Melissa spoke out about how she felt about the news and cracked a few jokes at her sister-in-law’s expense.

Melissa has no hard feelings towards Teresa for her wedding party choice

Melissa addressed the bridesmaid situation on the Thursday episode of her podcast, On Display. “I’m not gonna lie: I’ve had a lot of news outlets reaching out to me,” she said. “Since everyone wants to know how I feel, let’s just answer it.”

The Envy boutique owner went on to say that she was fine with Teresa’s decision, and she felt “to each their own.” Melissa added, “I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense.”

Melissa does seem to question the family aspect of her wedding party decisions. “I mean, if she’s having Louie’s sisters, well then, I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa,” she said. “I wish her nothing but happiness. I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie. Whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I’ll be fine with it.”

She is keeping her sense of humor about the situation, jokingly saying, “She could’ve put me in an ugly dress anyway! I’m just kidding! But for real. No, just kidding.”

Melissa and Joe just ‘want her happy’ when talking about Teresa

Melissa and Teresa have co-starred on RHONJ together since 2010, and she pointed out that she and Joe have supported Tre and family “through thick and thin,” and she is very happy that Teresa has found true love with fiancé Louie Ruelas. She also admitted that she and Joe have been extremely supportive of Teresa’s relationship, despite scandals regarding his past behavior.

“We’ve always backed her up and we haven’t said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Louie and it’s for a reason,” Melissa said. “It’s because we want her to be happy and we want it to be good. So I hope she sees that and realizes that.”

Melissa ended the topic, finalizing, “I wish her nothing but happiness and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful. I just wanted to touch on it a little bit so everyone can stop asking me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.