Teresa Giudice says none of her RHONJ castmates will be among the 8 bridesmaids in her wedding

Teresa Giudice said her bridal party will have no Housewives, including sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice is in planning mode for her upcoming wedding to fiancé, Luis Ruelas. The couple made the decision to wed in New Jersey instead of abroad in Italy as they’d originally considered.

Teresa shared that she has started planning the wedding. She’s meeting with planner extraordinaire Preston Bailey and plans on having eight bridesmaids.

The OG New Jersey Housewife was a guest last night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he asked her if any Housewives would be in her bridal party. Her answer surprised Andy and viewers.

Teresa told Andy to not ‘make a big deal’ out of her bridesmaids choices

Comedian Loni Love was also a guest in the Clubhouse, and she asked Teresa how many bridesmaids she planned to have and she answered that she would be having eight bridesmaids. Loni followed up, “Any of the Housewives and your castmates?” and Teresa simply answered, “No.”

Andy and Loni both appeared to be shocked by her response. Andy responded, “Oh wow, and Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?” Teresa confirmed she would not be. Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, which means Teresa did not ask her sister-in-law to be in her wedding party.

Andy prodded further, “Does she (Melissa) know that?”. Teresa seemed agitated with the questions, and snapped back at her boss, “Don’t make a big deal, I mean, come on!”. It appears Andy was confused as to why she would not have family in her wedding party.

He continued, “Will this be news to her, hearing this now?”, and Tre casually responded, “Yeah, I guess so. I mean, hello, we’re on national TV.” Awkward!

Teresa and Melissa have spent many seasons trying to improve their relationship. Melissa has not yet responded to this news, but she may not take it too hard, as she previously admitted she was not expecting to be a part of the bridal party.

Teresa and Luis have had a whirlwind romance

Teresa and Luis got engaged in October of 2021 after dating for one year when he proposed in Greece. Luis had a choreographed fireworks display that illuminated a Marry Me sign as he got down on one knee.

Teresa was married to ex-husband Joe, with whom she shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, as well as Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. The former couple announced their separation in December of 2019 after 20 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in September of 2020.

