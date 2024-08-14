RHONJ’s Frank Catania shares his dream cast for a Real Husbands spinoff

Now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is off the air for, who knows how long, is it time for the husbands to take center stage?

Frank Catania would undoubtedly be up for that since the men have stolen viewers’ hearts with their tight bond over the years.

However, it’s not up to Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, as he declared during a recent interview.

Frank said he’s often asked about a spinoff show, but that would be up to Andy Cohen and the other Bravo executives.

Meanwhile, even if the Jersey men don’t snag their own series on Bravo, Frank is more than ready for an Ultimate Guys Trip edition of the new series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

During a recent podcast, the dad of two shared his dream cast.

The Peacock series follows a group of affluent Housewives from various cities as they enjoy a luxurious one-week getaway filled with adventure, fun, and, as always, drama.

So far, the show has only included the Bravo Housewives, but now the husbands are ready to join in on the fun.

RHONJ’s Frank Catania is ready for a Real Husbands spinoff

The RHONJ star was a guest on the Miss Understood podcast, and host Rachel Uchitel asked, “Do you think Bravo will ever do a show where the husbands go to the Bahamas together?”

“Every single day I tell everybody that messages me, ‘message Andy, message Andy!'” responded Frank. “I don’t come across Andy too much especially since there’s not a reunion this year.”

However, while nothing is in the works yet, the 59-year-old already has a list of the men he wants to join him on an Ultimate Guys Trip.

Frank said of the Jersey men, “For sure, me, Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno.”

He also named “Eddie Osefo, who I’m friends with from Potomac.”

Frank also named Mauricio Umansky from the Beverly Hills franchise, Todd Nepola from the Miami cast, and Seth Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“I would say PK but I don’t think PK would last with us out there,” reasoned Frank.

Bravo fans are excited for an Ultimate Guys Trip

Interestingly, Franks’s Ultimate Guys Trip suggestion has Bravo fans excited, and they responded to the comments.

“@frank.catania.sr is a STAR & that Ultimate Husbands cast would actually be really good. Well done 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” someone wrote.

Another added, “I would definitely watch Frank Catania on a men’s travel show, that would be hilarious!”

An Instagram user reasoned, “The combination of personalities is perfect, it’s going to be a wild adventure!”

Someone commented, “This show would be a total success! I would love to see the ‘Housewives’ spouses on a trip together.”

Another exclaimed, “I wouldn’t miss a single episode about them.”

Would you watch an Ultimate Guys Trip with Frank Catania and his group of friends? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.