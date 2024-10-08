RHONJ fans argue whether or not the franchise should be canceled for good

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have grown frustrated waiting for news about the franchise and now they’re simply over it.

There’s a discussion on social media debating whether the franchise should just be canceled for good.

Meanwhile, the Jersey cast is currently playing the waiting game as the Bravo powers that be decide their fate.

There’s been a lot of speculation about who should return for Season 15 and viewers have different opinions on that.

However, many fans have agreed that the franchise has taken a toxic turn and desperately needs a refresh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We already know there will be big changes for the Garden State with major cast changes or a full revamp.

However, RHONJ viewers have thrown out another alternative — that the franchise be canceled for good!

Are viewers ready to say goodbye to RHONJ for good?

One viewer caused a stir on social media and the post garnered a lot of feedback from RHONJ fans.

The X user posted a photo of the Season 14 cast and reasoned, “We are ok if RHONJ never returns.”

we are ok if RHONJ never returns pic.twitter.com/YC90IMkePi — guy (@lyfeofguy) October 7, 2024

Jersey viewers have been loyal to the franchise for over a decade, but in response to the post, many people agreed it’s time for the show to end.

“WE sure are! Get rid of it. Give us Boston or San Francisco. Lets get some women that work in Tech or something,” suggested a commenter.

“@Andy needs to clear the decks and start completely new cast or retire the NJ Franchise completely,” wrote someone else.

An X user reasoned, “I think realistically RHONJ will not be coming back any time soon. Like… casting is in shambles and let’s be real, the audience isn’t anticipating a reboot. Plus the fans are too toxic and divided. It will never work.”

Another added, “I’m good not watching them again. I do believe Teresa should have her own show. I know Tre fans would support her and tune in.”

Someone else wrote, “I’m a huge fan of the show. But I don’t see how it can come back at the moment…..it’s far too toxic…”

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @klmillion73725/@LadyFantasia55/@scottie_nic/@Messyy001/@FilmmakerCW/X

Here’s what we know about RHONJ Season 15

Andy Cohen already warned that it could be a while until they determine the future of RHONJ, and he wasn’t kidding.

The show aired its last episode of Season 14 on August 11. Since then there’s been no word of what will happen.

There’s been many rumors and speculation about Season 15, but nothing from the source.

At the moment, we know absolutely nothing about Season 15 and neither do the cast members, who repeated several times since the show ended that they have no idea if they’ll be back for another season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.