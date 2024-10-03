RHONJ producers searching for ‘positive’ and ‘loving’ group of friends ahead of Season 15 reboot

If you were hoping Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs would be on the official cast for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15, we have some bad news.

The series is gearing up to move in a drastically different direction that will remove it from the toxic drama that has dominated the last handful of seasons.

Despite wrapping up Season 14 in August, the cameras have yet to go back up because the poor fan reaction has pushed producers and Bravo to take action.

We’ve known for a while now that the show was on the cusp of a reboot, and now, it’s looking more likely than ever.

According to TMZ, Danielle Staub is not on the producers’ wishlist for Season 15 despite her recent comments that she and Teresa should be the show’s leads.

“Never in a million trillion years would production bring back Danielle for the upcoming retool,” a source indicated to the outlet, which makes a lot of sense.

TMZ notes that producers want to “go forward, not backward” with RHONJ, which means fresh cast members and storylines.

Many cast members are probably fired from RHONJ

As a result, producers are on the hunt for a new group of friends who are “positive” and “loving” in an attempt to take the show back to its fun glory days.

Danielle has a history of toxic drama on the show, including pulling Margaret’s hair during Season 10, which Teresa laughed about at the time.

If we look at the current cast, they’ve all been involved in the toxic drama over the last few years, meaning that if this report is to be believed, we may get a reboot more akin to The Real Housewives of New York.

The Big Apple-set iteration of the long-running reality series famously fired the entire cast after Season 13 to get the show back to what producers initially envisioned.

It’s been a success for the most part. Although the reboot alienated many viewers, the show has been relatively decent and far less toxic, so a similar tactic could work for RHONJ.

Would a full-cast reboot save RHONJ?

That said, the more likely scenario is that one to three housewives return and the rest of the cast is made up of a new friend group in an attempt to appease viewers.

That way, there will be some familiar faces and a wealth of new storylines, which should help lighten the show because the drama has just been too much for too long.

This could be RHONJ’s last chance to prove itself because the Real Housewives franchise’s on-air numbers are dwindling, signaling viewers are finally tired of the drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.