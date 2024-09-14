Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler weigh in on RHONJ Season 15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler spilled some teas on the hit Bravo show.

Jenn and Dolores attended the VMAs this week with their co-stars, Rachel Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider, where they all had a lot to say.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jackie sparked concern from RHONJ fans after she doubled down on her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

Walking the red carpet, the Jersey ladies were bombarded with questions about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The future of the Bravo show was one hot topic as Season 15 is happening; however, in what capacity and with what cast remains a mystery to fans.

Andy Cohen has been shutting down casting rumors, but that didn’t deter Dolores and Jenn from sharing their thoughts on the show.

Dolores Catania shares The Real Housewives of New Jersey wish

Speaking with Us Weekly, Dolores, who walked the red carpet with her man Paul “Paulie” Connell, happily dished about all things RHONJ.

When it comes to the show’s future, Dolores made it crystal clear she has no insider information on Season 15.

“I see it coming back because it was too good not to,” she insisted.

Andy plans to bring RHONJ back but is looking to shake things up coming off Season 14, which was beyond toxic.

“In a perfect world, I feel we’re an ensemble cast. I would like for us to all come back, but that’s not up to me,” Dolores expressed.

Sadly, the odds of that happening are slim to none, especially since The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 reunion was canceled.

Jenn also gave her thoughts on the upcoming season.

What did Jenn Fessler say about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15?

Also speaking with Us Weekly, Jenn gave her two cents on the future of the hit Bravo show.

“I predict it comes back with at least some of the current cast. I predict new people,” she stated before joking about returning to a full-time role.

Jenn didn’t just talk about Season 15 of RHONJ. The Bravo personality explained why she has no regrets about anything she did during Season 14, even becoming close with Teresa.

Someone else weighing in on The Real Housewives of New Jersey was Jackie. Following a turbulent Season 14, Jackie’s ready for redemption and hopes it happens with Season 15.

Would you want to see Jackie, Dolores, or Jenn on a reboot of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.