Jackie Goldschneider hopeful for an RHONJ return to redeem herself after Season 14

Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler are still close friends despite rumblings that they had a falling out.

The pair recorded a new episode of their podcast and discussed the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season 14 was rough for Jackie, who got dragged by viewers for betraying her once close friends, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga to buddy up with Teresa Giudice.

Jackie hopes for another season to redeem herself, even admitting recently that she’s open to reconciling with Margaret.

The mom of four felt the wrath of RHONJ viewers throughout the entire season and she became the laughingstock of Bravo by the time the finale aired.

After Margaret exposed her secret, Jackie was mocked online. She even took a social media break to avoid some of the blowback.

However, Jackie is not ready to call it quits on RHONJ; she wants a redemption season.

Jackie Goldschneider discussed the show during a chat with Jenn Fessler on their podcast Two Jersey Js.

Everyone knows by now that the cast is in jeopardy of losing their jobs amid talks of either a shakeup or a full reboot.

The RHONJ star was downgraded to a friend role two seasons ago, but she’s hoping to make the cut for Season 15.

“Do you feel like your life potentially could get better if you’re not on the show?” Jenn asked her.

“I think it’s hard right now because I didn’t have a great season,” responded Jackie. “I think anyone on our cast would tell you that this season did not feel happy. There was no joy in the season.”

Jackie is hoping for redemption after facing backlash in Season 14

Despite admitting she wasn’t happy filming Season 14, Jackie still wants to remain on the show.

It’s been several weeks since the show ended and some of the backlash has died down against the 47-year-old

“I felt like I went through a lot this season. I wasn’t happy. I even had to get rid of social media for a little while,” said Jackie, adding, “I would like to change where I left off.”

The RHONJ star confessed she was not herself on Season 14 amid new alliances and friendship breakups.

“I want one more season to change that cause I feel like, that’s not me, what but people ended up seeing,” she added.

Would you like to see Jackie Goldschneider back on the show in Season 15?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.