Viewers have ‘second-hand embarrassment’ for Jackie Goldschneider after ‘walk of shame’ in RHONJ finale

Jackie Goldschneider has been embarrassed a few times this season, but nothing beats the Season 14 finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are mocking her on social media. A clip of her “walk of shame” following the sitdown with the group is circulating.

Jackie was caught in a lie after denying several times that she met with two of Luis Ruelas’ exes.

Margaret dropped that bombshell during the explosive dinner at Rails Steakhouse, but Jackie initially accused her of lying.

Eventually, she fessed up after Melissa Gorga hinted that there was proof to support Margaret’s claims.

The confession shocked some of the other cast members because Jackie had become close friends with Teresa Giudice throughout the season.

After the admission, she bid an awkward goodbye to the OG, but things got even more awkward when she stepped outside.

RHONJ fans are embarrassed for Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie couldn’t leave the Rails dinner fast enough after getting caught in a lie, so she made a beeline for the exit.

However, she didn’t realize that Margaret, Melissa, and Danielle Cabral were standing outside discussing the shocking moment that had just occurred.

The camera followed a bewildered Jackie as she got to the end of the sidewalk, spotted the trio, and then halted before making a crazy moonwalk backward to avoid being seen.

@bravoandcocktails_ posted a clip on Instagram, writing, “Truly. I have never had more second hand embarrassment for a housewife 😭.”

Jackie’s backtracking was a little too late because Melissa, Danielle, and Melissa had already spotted her.

Meanwhile, she couldn’t return to the restaurant because that would have been another awkward moment with Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania — who had already commented on Jackie wanting to s**t her pants after getting caught in a lie.

Viewers mock Jackie over her ‘walk of shame’ in the Season 14 finale

After the clip was posted online, RHONJ fans took to the comments to mock Jackie.

“Oh man, the walk of shame has never been so shameful,” said one viewer.

“Not for nothing, but this was a fine piece of cinematography……never has the shame in a walk of said shame been captured so masterfully,” exclaimed someone else.

One viewer referenced Dolores’s comment, noting, “Jackie is going to need a diaper for the ride home” 😆💀.”

“Did yall notice once she realized the women were still out front, she didn’t dare turn the corner? She was shaking in her diaper. 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” a commenter exclaimed.

“This was hilarious. She was such a 🐓💩 walking backwards 🤣,” said someone else.

Over on X, people also laughed at the awkward moment.

Jackie walking like she is wearing a diaper full of 💩 will be forever tattooed into my memory. pic.twitter.com/sijtc3iK9h — FitnessByBravo (@TotalMaxFitness) August 6, 2024

“Jackie walking like she is wearing a diaper full of 💩 will be forever tattooed into my memory,” wrote an X user.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.