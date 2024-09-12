RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider is open to repairing friendship with Margaret Josephs despite finale bombshell

The bombshell revelation about Jackie Goldschneider in The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale seemingly cemented the end of her friendship with Margaret Josephs.

However, Jackie recently made an interesting remark about their relationship, noting that she’s open to reconciling.

This comes as quite a surprise after their bitter feud in Season 14 which has since spilled over to social media.

Margaret stunned Jackie early in the season when she leaked a nasty text message about Dolores Catania.

She delivered a final blow to her former friend in the season finale when the entire cast gathered for a faceoff at Rails Steakhouse.

That’s when Margaret dropped the bomb that Jackie had met up with Luis Ruelas’s ex to get dirt on Teresa Giudice.

Jackie had kept that secret from everyone including her new bestie Teresa, and the cast was shocked when the information came to light.

That betrayal was the final nail in the coffin for Margaret and Jackie, or was it?

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider is open to repairing her friendship with Margaret Josephs

The RHONJ star walked the red carpet at the 2024 VMAs and she dished about the state of her friendships now that the season has wrapped.

While being interviewed by Us Weekly Jackie was asked if there was any chance things could get back on track between her and Margaret.

“Yeah,” responded the mom of four. “I mean, I don’t hate anybody on this cast. I don’t have a bad word to say about anybody. Everybody was making a show.”

Despite the assumption that Margaret’s revelation devastated Jackie, she scoffed it off during the interview.

“I know it was like the bombshell of the finale, but like in reality, it wasn’t that big of a deal,” she claimed.

“Margaret and I were friends for a very long time. I don’t think that anything was that crazy that we can’t get over it,” Jackie told the media outlet.

The Weight of Beautiful author reiterated that she’s open to reconciling with her former friend, but doesn’t know if Margaret feels the same.

“I can’t answer for everybody else, you know, there’s other people who love to fight. I’m not one of those people,” Jackie reasoned, “So for me yes, for her. I don’t know.”

Is Jackie still friends with Teresa Giudice?

Teresa took the news surprisingly well after finding out that Jackie had met with not one but two of Luis’s exes.

They are doing fine post-finale according to Jackie, who confessed that she and the OG have maintained their friendship despite the revelation.

“I don’t think we’re a part of each other’s inner circles, but we are very both invested in growing a friendship,” Jackie revealed.

Check out Jackie’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.