Margaret Josephs reveals how her feud started with Jackie Goldschneider

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were once very close friends and allies, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 found them at odds and trying to expose one another.

It was one of the few storylines that landed well that season, but fans naturally have questions about how and when the feud started.

Like other entries in the franchise, RHONJ has a habit of scrapping footage, leaving fans with questions about key events.

Thankfully, Margaret stopped by the Two Ts in a Pod podcast and shed light on the timeline of events and the tipping point in her once-steady friendship with Jackie.

Podcast hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp were curious about what happened between the two friends. It turns out it involved Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.

Jackie was demoted to a friend of the housewives for RHONJ Season 13, the same season the above three cast members debuted on the show.

Margaret said that a Bravo network executive approached her at BravoCon to speak about the new cast members at the time, and Jackie was standing right next to her.

Margaret hints Jackie was offended

“I complimented the other ladies,” Margaret claimed but added that she didn’t expect Jackie to get offended by her sentiments.

“I said, ‘They’re fantastic. I love them. What a great addition to the show.’”

Margaret continued, “Jackie was standing next to me. She said, ‘How could you say that in front of me?’ I go, ‘It’s not about you.’ I go, ‘That doesn’t diminish your shine. You’re still amazing. Two things can be true.’”

It’s a shocking admission because if Margaret’s version of events is accurate, she pointed out how the filming had gone and how the new ladies fit into the mix.

But Margaret believes that was the point of no return for their friendship.

“The demise of our relationship is that Jackie is only for herself,” the long-serving cast member added.

“I have found that out. She only cares about herself. She will do anything to elevate herself and ruin anybody else. I’ve witnessed it firsthand,” she concluded.

Margaret and Jackie’s friendship was in tatters at the beginning of RHONJ Season 14, and things only deteriorated as the season progressed.

Jackie turned her back on Margaret

The sticking point appeared to be Jackie’s newfound friendship with Margaret’s nemesis, Teresa Giudice.

This season alone, Margaret exposed Jackie twice. The first was by sharing a screenshot of Jackie calling Dolores Catania a “slob.”

The second was that Jackie had Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife in her home while she was still feuding with Teresa.

We think it’s fair to say that Margaret and Jackie will not be repairing their friendship soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.