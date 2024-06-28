Here’s why RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs has no regrets about exposing Jackie Goldschneider

Margaret Josephs played the ultimate move against Jackie Goldschneider, pulling a checkmate in their little game of chess.

However, now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has had time to think about what she did, is she having regrets?

The answer to that is “No!”

Margaret is doubling down on her decision to leak Jackie’s shady message that showed her trashing Dolores Catania.

The mom of four was left speechless after she was confronted in the moment by Dolores, who saw the proof that she called her a slob and expressed hatred for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Interestingly, Jackie’s anger towards Dolores stemmed from a simple oversight — not being tagged in a social media post.

That was enough to garner the harsh response she sent Margaret, all of which has now been exposed.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs has no regrets about exposing Jackie Goldschneider

RHONJ viewers have been sounding off on the moment Margaret exposed Jackie — cementing the end of their friendship.

However, if you were hoping Margaret would apologize or even hint at regret for her actions, think again.

“No, I don’t, and I think the screenshot was fabulous,” she laughingly told Entertainment Tonight. “At that moment, I was very true to myself.”

Margaret reasoned that she showed the texts to Dolores to give her a glimpse of the things she’d had to endure being friends with Jackie.

“She knows about it truthfully, what I go through,” Margaret explained, noting that she had to regularly talk Jackie “off the ledge.”

“She would be upset about something, I would say ‘It’s not true, don’t feel that way,’ minimizing any situation,” said Margaret.

As proof, Jackie’s leaked message showed Margaret reassuring her that Dolores did not deliberately tag all the RHONJ cast except her in the social media post that triggered the angry “slob” comment.

Margaret thinks Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider deserve each other

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Jackie, who got exposed in one episode and had to hear about Teresa Giudice’s true intentions for befriending her in another.

The intention was to team up with Jackie to get back at the Caviar Dreams: Tuna Fish Budget author.

However, RHONJ viewers were not surprised to find out that was the case, and neither was Margaret when the moment played out on screen.

“I knew it to be true all along, and I’m not surprised at all,” confessed the 57-year-old. “I think that they deserve each other.”

“What you get with both of them is a friend based on being calculated, for convenience and what you can get out of each other, and it’s not a true friendship,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.