Jackie Goldschneider exposed for meeting with Louis Ruelas’ ex on RHONJ finale

Jackie Goldschneider famously switched sides on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 when she turned on Margaret Josephs and became friends with one-time enemy Teresa Giudice.

Many critics have voiced their concerns that Jackie pulled such a move to secure her future on the show.

Jackie was a full-time cast member at one point, but producers demoted her to a friend of the housewives over the last couple of seasons, meaning that she has to put in considerable work to get coveted screen time.

Throughout RHONJ Season 14, we’ve witnessed Jackie’s desire to become friends with Teresa, the same woman who spread vile rumors about her husband, Evan Goldschneider, several years ago.

Of course, Teresa admitted earlier in the season that she was merely using Jackie in her chess game with Margaret.

RHONJ has decayed so much that the only storylines nowadays are the women trying to take each other down. It’s exhausting, but Jackie’s time on the show could be over for good after an awkward argument at Rails Steak House.

Margaret had a big bomb to drop about Jackie

Early into the season finale, Margaret revealed she had intel to take down her “hypocrite” former friend.

Truthfully, I expected it to be a dud because every time these ladies say they have something on someone, it turns out to be ridiculous, like Teresa’s lame event to discredit Margaret.

These women have been involved in their fair share of sketchy behavior, so it’s par for the course at this stage.

Plus, if they admitted to it, the show might stand a chance of returning for another season with the cast intact.

Anyway… I forgot Jackie was at Rails Steak House because her storyline was irrelevant to the overarching drama of this season. Still, her argument with Margaret was one of the finale’s best moments.

Jackie remained quiet as Teresa and Margaret came to blows until Margaret said that Jackie was in communication with Louie’s ex.

Even worse? The woman was in Jackie’s home. In one of the most bizarre Real Housewives moments in quite some time, Jackie denied it for a good minute as cast members like Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga asked if it was true.

Jackie is caught out

Jackie turned to Teresa and confirmed she’d been lying to her new friend.

“I met with her. I met with her. We hated each other. You went after my husband,” the lawyer said as though she had taken the stand. “I was scared to tell you because I didn’t want to f–k this up, but you know what? I’m glad that you know because I was always nervous you were going to find out.”

“Listen, it was February of 2021. That season opened with me and Teresa, and the whole world was weighing in on whether or not my husband was cheating on me,” Jackie added in a confessional.

“Teresa and Jennifer were calling people trying to get information on my husband and trying to get pictures of women, and here comes this woman saying, ‘Hey, I got something for you to put in your pocket. So if Teresa was to say to me that your husband did this, I could say, ‘Well, your husband did this,'” she further stated.

“That’s the game. That’s the game we’re playing,” Jackie concluded.

“You’re a f—–g skank. You’re a liar. You’re a f—–g lawyer, and you know how to do it all,” Margaret yelled.

Jennifer Aydin, who has been closely aligned with Jackie this season, made it clear that even she didn’t know.

“We asked you point blank,” she said.

“And I said no,” Jackie fired back. But Margaret wasn’t done with her.

She accused her of releasing a video of Louis from several years ago into the media.

Did Jackie leak a video of Louis to the media?

In a confessional, Teresa said she wasn’t “surprised that Jackie talked to this person.”

“I get why she did it because she thinks that I was trying to hurt her with the Evan rumor, which, I swear on my kids, I was not trying to hurt her,” Teresa added.

The development could have rocked Teresa and Jackie’s newfound friendship, but it seems that Teresa is well aware that she wasn’t the nicest to Jackie several years ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.