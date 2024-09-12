RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider doubles down on Teresa Giudice friendship, sparks fan concern

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider has doubled down on forging a friendship with Teresa Giudice.

Jackie and Teresa have been enemies for years, especially after Tre started a rumor about Jackie’s husband, Evan, being a cheater.

All that changed during Season 14 of RHONJ when Jackie dumped Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs in favor of a friendship with Teresa and Jennifer Aydin.

There was a big secret Jackie was keeping, but thanks to Margaret, it was exposed during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale.

Last night at the VMAs, Jackie opened up about why they admitted to meeting with Luis “Louie” Ruelas, ex-wife.

It turns out it was all in the name of true friendship; at least, that’s what Jackie wants us to believe.

Jackie spoke with Us Weekly on the red carpet at the VMAs about the finale bombshell which didn’t impact her friendship with Teresa. Jackie admitted she desired a real friendship with Tre, prompting her to speak her truth.

“I knew that once it was revealed — if we decided to move forward as friends — that [friendship] was gonna be true. When she was like, ‘I don’t even care,’ then I knew we could really move forward with honesty,” Jackie explained.

The Bravo personality didn’t like keeping the secret and shared that she was nervous but happy once everything came to light.

“It was a secret that I didn’t like having. It was bad when it got revealed,” she stated. “I knew the whole world was gonna make it a big deal. But it actually felt very good to me to not have a secret anymore.”

Us Weekly shared a video clip of the interview to Instagram and the comments section was lit up with replies about Jackie’s interview.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans show concern for Jackie Goldschneider

Several RHONJ fans couldn’t focus on the interview as they questioned what was happening with Jackie. The Bravo personality’s demeanor and appearance got fans buzzing.

“Not only is she cognitively declining but unless the lighting is really bad around her, her health might be as well?” asked a critic.

Another wrote that she looked out of sorts, including her physical appearance (especially her hair).

RHONJ critics weigh in. Pic credit: @usweekly/Instagram

Others wondered what was up with her face, which was asked more than once.

“Ah I’m sad for her! She was looking so much healthier last season. I mean, she was also meaner. But, she looked healthy. Sad,” posted a fan.

More RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @usweekly/Instagram

While some users were concerned over Jackie, others went off as her words about her friendship with Teresa did not sit well.

Critics couldn’t help but question why she was at the VMAs, making more than one reference about her being irrelevant.

“So many words…. With zero substance,” read one comment and another stated, “Go home woman no one cares, seriously.”

More comments from VMA appearance. Pic credit: @usweekly/Instagram

RHONJ fans will be waiting a long time for Season 15. Andy Cohen has paused the show to figure out a reboot or revamp.

The Watch What Happens Live host recently told fans to “keep waiting,” meaning no casting news will happen soon.

What do you think of Jackie’s words about her friendship with Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.