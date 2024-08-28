The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has come to an end, but Teresa Giudice wants to set the record straight on something.

Teresa had opened up about the scene in the RHONJ finale where her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas wished harm on not only Margaret Josephs but her son.

It was a scene that caused outrage from The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, as Louie was slammed for his actions.

Although Louie issued a half-baked apology, in which he blamed Margaret for his remarks, it did nothing to change fan opinion of him.

During the Off The Rails non-reunion special, Dolores Catania criticized Teresa for defending Louie instead of calling out his horrible comments.

Now weeks after the season came to a close, Teresa is once again addressing Louie’s remarks and standing by her man.

Teresa Giudice ‘was not happy’ with Luis Ruelas comment about Margaret Josephs son in RHONJ finale

On the latest episode of her Turning Tables podcast, Teresa chatted with her friends @AllaboutTRHPodcast hosts Roxanne Bahri and Shantel Butras.

It didn’t take long for the non-reunion to be mentioned, which had Teresa revealing she didn’t watch it because she lived it and was on vacation.

Teresa did film it, though, so she had thoughts, especially regarding having to watch Louie’s dark comments in the finale.

“The only part that I was not happy about was the part, you know, that what Louie said about my cast member’s son,” she expressed.

Despite not being happy with the scene, Teresa doubled down on defending her husband amid the backlash.

“Then I said, ‘I know Lou did not mean that.’ Like, Lou would not want to hurt a soul, you know. And then he came out and he did put something on his Instagram. He apologized for it. That’s not what he meant,” Teresa explained.

After Teresa defended Louie, the conversation quickly changed, but the damage had already been done, as RHONJ Season 15 remains up in the air.

Teresa Giudice is booked and busy amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey pause

We won’t know if Teresa will return to RHONJ for months or longer. In the meantime, she’s been busy living her best life.

Louie and Teresa were joined on vacation by her pal Jennifer Aydin before Tre dropped her daughter Milania Giudice off at college in Tampa, Florida. While in Florida, Teresa has planned a couple of special meet-and-greet fan events.

Soon, Teresa will be back on the public tour for House of Villains Season 2. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa finds a new enemy on the show, and it’s going to be good.

Those are just a few things, along with her podcast, that are keeping Teresa busy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.