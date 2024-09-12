Melissa Gorga clarifies comment about not wanting to stay on RHONJ if Teresa Giudice returns

Melissa Gorga made a firm statement regarding her possible return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The brunette beauty hinted that she would walk away from the show if they opted to bring Teresa Giudice back for Season 15.

It will be a long time before anyone finds out what the network decides, but Melissa wants the world to know that she would love to keep her spot on the show.

She clarified her comment in a recent interview and explained that she was referencing the toxicity that has now infested the franchise.

The mom of three referenced the nasty blogger scandal involving Teresa and her bestie, Jennifer Aydin.

Like many Jersey viewers, Melissa has grown frustrated with RHONJ’s current state and wants them to refocus on the original concept of The Housewives.

Melissa Gorga explains her comment about leaving RHONJ if Teresa Giudice returns

Melissa clarified her previous remarks on her podcast about not wanting to be part of RHONJ if Teresa was still involved.

During a chat with Zach Peter, she noted, “I had said that I don’t wanna come back to the toxic Real Housewives of New Jersey and what that was.”

The 47-year-old reasoned that the show was getting “really dark,” and she wasn’t proud to be a part of it.

“I feel like that part of the show I’ve grown out of,” confessed Melissa. “I want to be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but I want it to be a Housewives show.”

Melissa also gave examples of the toxic energy that spilled outside the show, getting into the blogger scandal that rocked RHONJ, even causing executive product Andy Cohen to speak out.

The RHONJ star reasoned that it’s not fair to the cast members who refuse to stoop to that level, and that’s what she doesn’t want to be part of.

“But do I love being on the Housewives franchise? Do I love working with Bravo? Absolutely, and, you know, we just have to see what that turns into,” she added.

Melissa Gorga says she "absolutely" wants to return to RHONJ! But not the "toxic" version that it became.



Full interview: https://t.co/vuLJUjt4KL pic.twitter.com/X7z0Oh4CcU — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) September 11, 2024

Melissa denies claim she agreed to make amends with Teresa to save RHONJ

Melissa wanted to clarify something else during her interview after news came out recently that she and Teresa had agreed to end their long-standing feud for the sake of RHONJ.

It wasn’t long before sources refuted those claims, and Melissa also slammed the rumors, calling them “Completely untrue.”

“I would love to know who started that or how that came out, but that is completely untrue and fabricated,” she added.

Did you believe the rumors about Teresa and Melissa ending their beef? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.