Andy Cohen shuts down RHONJ casting rumors, tells fans: ‘Keep waiting’

Andy Cohen has once again addressed the various casting rumors surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Even before Season 14 of RHONJ hit Bravo airwaves, it was a done deal that a cast shake-up was coming to the show.

When the reunion was canceled and fans were instead given the Off The Rails disaster special, Andy confirmed a reboot was in the works.

Since then, new rumors have been popping up daily regarding who’s going and who’s staying in Jersey.

Andy has repeatedly stated the show is on pause, with no decisions being made for a month about the revamp.

That has done nothing to squash the casting speculation, and Andy can’t escape the reboot question.

Andy Cohen tells RHONJ fans to ‘Keep waiting’

This week, Andy celebrated the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. The Watch What Happens Live host was bombarded with Bravo questions, especially about the Real Housewives franchise.

Speaking with Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi, Andy addressed what’s happening with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is nothing.

“Keep waiting. There’s no rush. Yeah, we’re going to take our time,” he expressed.

When asked about recent casting rumors, Andy made it clear there was nothing for him to report because the powers that be are still working on things.

“I wish that I had an answer for you. We actually don’t. We’re going to figure it out. We’ll get back to you,” Andy stated.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy teased that talks for Season 15 were on the back burner and may not begin until 2025.

The face of Bravo also reflected on RHONJ Season 14 saying he liked the season but it was also a defining one because there was no moving forward with the same cast.

More Real Housewives hitting Bravo airwaves this fall

RHONJ may be on hold but Real Housewives fans are going to have plenty to keep them entertained until Jersey returns. The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 still has the reunion shows to play out, while The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has entered the back half of the season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, and The Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 15 on Tuesday, October 1.

Although no premiere dates have been revealed yet, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 and The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 are both hitting Bravo airwaves in the fall.

Oh yes, we will not be getting RHONJ anytime soon, but we have plenty of Real Housewives to get our fix.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.