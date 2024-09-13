Jenn Fessler has ‘no regrets’ about leaving RHONJ finale, gives update on where she stands with cast

It’s been over a month since The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale.

However, there’s still so much to unpack from the show.

Jen Fessler did just that the other night when she attended the VMAs.

Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Jackie Goldschneider joined Jenn for the fun night.

The women walked the red carpet to chat all things RHONJ.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Jenn spoke about having no regrets about the season and where she stands with the cast today.

Jenn Fessler has ‘no regrets’ about leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale

Fans have had questions since Jenn walked out of the chaos at Rails Steakhouse during the Season 14 finale. Jenn gave more insight into her decision when talking to Us Weekly.

“I knew what I signed up for with Housewives. It’s not like I expected it to be — like Dolores said — all kumbaya. But there’s always a line like for everybody, I think,” she stated. “But for me, glass gets thrown, and things are breaking. I gotta go.”

When Jenn was asked if she regretted leaving the finale early, she responded, “Not one bit.”

The Bravo personality was very happy to watch all the drama play on TV from the comfort of her home. Jenn did not miss being in or around the chaos at Rails Steakhouse.

Jenn Fessler gives update on where she stands with RHONJ cast members

Season 14 saw such a divide in the cast, with so many people having an issue with each other.

For Jenn, she had a falling out with her friend Rachel over how close Jenn got to Teresa Giudice. There was even tension between Jenn and her long-time pal Margaret Josephs.

Jen Fessler says she has been feeling very demure, very mindful since #RHONJ ended. Fessler also says she doesn’t regret getting closer with Teresa and says she and Rachel are good but not like they used to be. Source: Us Weekly pic.twitter.com/2P5hGYDuOp — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) September 12, 2024

Jenn was asked if she regretted getting closer to Teresa because of all the turmoil it caused.

“No, I don’t regret anything. I went on. I did the best I could in every situation. Sometimes, I made people happy. Sometimes I didn’t make people happy, but I did what I thought was the right thing to do,” Jenn expressed, adding, “You can’t really regret that.”

These days, Jenn has put drama in the rearview. Jenn is on good terms with all the ladies, including Jackie, Teresa, and Rachel. Regarding her friendship with Rachel, Jenn admitted they were good but not back to where they were before their feud.

Jenn Fessler has done some reflecting on RHONJ, and she isn’t the only one. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jackie did too and it sparked concern from fans.

Do you hope to see Jenn Fessler back for next season?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.