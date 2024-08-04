RHONJ fans sound off on show’s future after ‘toxic’ season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are sounding off about the show’s future after a very “toxic” and hard-to-watch Season 14.

Ahead of the highly anticipated RHONJ finale, which Margaret Josephs promises will reveal some bombshells, fans are speaking their minds.

It’s been like that all season, with the viewers divided regarding the cast, which is no surprise at all.

However, as Andy Cohen revealed, a reboot of The Real Housewives of New Jersey looms, and fans are sharing their input on who should stay and who should go.

The Instagram account @rhonjobsessed shared the cast’s official Season 14 photos with the caption, “TONIGHT will be the last time this cast gathers in one room. By this time next year, #RHONJ might look entirely different! If you were a producer, what changes would you make to this cast?.”

Fans were also directed to comment in the comments section about the inevitable changes, which many did.

RHONJ fans sound off on the show’s future after ‘toxic’ season

OG star Teresa Giudice was mentioned a lot, and many fans are ready to see her and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, go.

“Teresa needs to go … then I will watch again. She is to much,” read one comment, while another stated, “Get rid of Teresa and Louis and Jackie.”

Some comments clarified that Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider were no longer necessary on the show.

“Remove Teresa!!” wrote a critic.

Some don’t feel the need to keep Melissa Gorga, Margaret, or Rachel Fuda around for another season.

Others, though, are all about keeping Teresa and her posse, including Dolores Catania. One user insisted Teresa brings the ratings so Bravo can’t get rid of her.

“Teresa is Jersey. You can’t get rid of her. As much as she might irritate some people, you won’t have anyone to talk about if she goes,” said a different fan.

There was a comment about how “toxic” the show has gotten over the past few years. Although this fan didn’t watch the current season, they did agree that change is needed. The user warned fans of specific cast members that a shake-up like with The Real Housewives of New York City could be in the works.

Several more remarks included conflicting opinions, such as keeping Rachel and Jenn Fessler while getting rid of Jennifer and Teresa.

Another thinks Margaret, Danielle Cabral, and Melissa don’t need to be on the show.

Will there be a RHONJ Season 15?

The rumor mill is buzzing that Andy and company aren’t telling fans that Jersey is canceled. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though, as Andy did confirm a reboot is coming.

While the Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give any details, Monsters and Critics previously reported, insiders close to RHONJ have revealed the show is on pause until 2025.

That means we won’t get any version of The Real Housewives of New Jersey until late 2025, but more likely 2026. This gives the powers that be time to make the right changes, and fans get used to the idea that Jersey as we know it is over.

In the meantime, enjoy the Season 14 finale and alternate reunion!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.