The gloves are off for The Real Housewives of Orange County star when it comes to Jennifer Aydin.

Tamra went off on a rant about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star following her behavior in the Season 14 finale.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, Tamra and her co-host Teddi Mellencamp, dished about RHONJ.

The season finale had a lot of fans buzzing with opinions, considering all the hype around it.

Teddi and Tamra were no different and wasted no time getting into the nitty-gritty of everything.

It didn’t take long for the fight between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin to be brought up.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge blasts ‘nasty’ and ‘disgusting’ Jennifer Aydin ahead of RHONJ special

Teddi recapped the fight between Jennifer and Danielle, questioning what Danielle did regarding pushing plates or throwing something at Jennifer. Once they got the physical part down, Tamra went all-in on Jennifer.

“I think it was totally uncalled for, for bringing in her [Danielle] husband,” Tamra expressed.

The RHOC star praised Nate Cabral – especially for sharing his story about being overweight as a kid and how that impacted him. Tamra’s clearly a fan of Nate and so was Teddi.

Jennifer, though, does not get any leeway or props from Tamra, who made her feelings about the RHONJ star crystal clear.

“She’s just a nasty human being. That’s one woman on that show I despise. Despise,” Tamra stated. “I mean there’s reason why her husband sleeps in the pool house.”

Teddi disliked how Jennifer acted after the fight, like bragging about winning and essentially mocking Danielle. Meanwhile, Tamra had more words to describe Jennifer and her behavior.

“Her desire to brag about money is disgusting. Absolutely disgusting,” Tamra said before adding, “To put down Danielle because she doesn’t have the money that Jen Aydin’s husband has.”

The two women agreed that Jennifer’s actions regarding money were “gross” and that she was being a “mean girl.”

It’s safe to say Tamra and Teddi would be just fine with never seeing Jennifer again on their TV screens, and they might just get their wish.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHONJ is getting a reboot, and Jennifer’s response had fans outraged and proved Tamra’s point even more that Jennifer’s “obnoxious.”

Jennifer isn’t the only The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale topic Teddi and Tamra discussed.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp weigh in on RHONJ Season 14 finale

Like so many other RHONJ viewers, Teddi and Tamra took issue with what Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, said about Margaret Josephs’ family, especially her son.

The Two T’s In A Pod hosts were not team Tre or Louie, calling him out for his hateful words. They did not mention Louie’s apology, which he issued two days after the finale, and blamed Margaret for his actions.

Tamra and Teddi also shared how they felt about how Dolores Catania reacted toward Margaret. Dolores’s outburst was unlike her and Tamra admitted it raised a red flag for her.

Fans interested in listening to the full episode of Two T’s In A Pod discussing the RHONJ Season 14 finale can click here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.