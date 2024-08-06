Tamra Judge calls out Dolores Catania’s ‘suspicious’ behavior toward Margaret Josephs as RHONJ fans chime in

Everyone is talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale, but it’s not just the explosive group sitdown that has tongues wagging.

Dolores Catania, who usually flies under the radar, caused quite a scene during a chat with her close friend Margaret Josephs.

Dolores’s unexpected outburst at Margaret drew suspicion from viewers, one being Tamra Judge.

The Bravo Housewife discussed the episode with her Two Ts in A Pod co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, and they had different takes on the situation.

Teddi sided with Dolores after she accused Margaret of lying about inviting her to a pre-reunion meetup in Season 13.

However, Tamra thinks her reaction screams guilty, and RHONJ viewers agree.

Tamra Judge calls out Dolores Catania’s ‘very suspicious’ behavior in the Season 14 finale

Tamra and Teddi gave their take on the tense altercation between the two friends on the latest episode of their podcast, and they had different opinions about it.

“Honestly it’s the most upset I’ve seen Dolores in a very long time,” said Teddi.

That’s when Tamra interjected, saying her angry outburst was “very suspicious.”

“It showed that Margaret crossed a line with Dolores that I’m not sure she’ll really come back from,” Teddi continued.

“They were fine ten minutes later,” retorted Tamra, who added. “I just feel when somebody has a strong reaction, it’s just suspicious to me. I have a feeling that they’re both speaking their truth.”

However, Teddi stayed strong on Team Dolo, claiming that Margaret made the statement because she wanted to prove that Dolores was playing both sides.

RHONJ fans think Dolores Catania is guilty

RHONJ fans were overwhelming Team Margaret in the comment section of Teddi and Tamra’s post agreeing that Dolores’ behavior was suspicious.

“I agree Tamra. Dolo’s reaction was very suspicious. Also of coarse Marge would invite her. She likes Delores, she’s not going to leave her out,” someone reasoned.

“Yes her reaction was very suspicious. Dolores didn’t want Teresa to know Marge had invited her,” noted someone else.

“why was she yelling sooo loud like that .. towards one person 🤔 it screams guilt it screams this is gonna air on tv .. and tre will find out 🤣,” wrote one viewer.

Someone said, “Dolores responded like a guilty person… I believe Margaret on that one.”

Another exclaimed, “Dolores freaked because she didn’t want the terror called Teresa finding out she knew about it & she said it on camera. Dolo should save her rage for those who truly deserve it.”

Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

What do you think of Dolores’s shocking outburst towards Margaret? Tell us in the comment section.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.