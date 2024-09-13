RHOC’s Alexis Bellino backtracks on threatening videos against Shannon Beador: ‘That was a mistake’

Alexis Bellino has been dragged mercilessly by The Real Housewives of Orange County fans and now she’s expressing regrets.

Viewers have accused Alexis and her fiance John Janssen of blackmail and extortion after they threatened to release damaging videos of Shannon Beador.

However, Alexis is now backtracking on those claims, sharing that they had no plans to make the videos public.

She also stated in a recent interview that it was a mistake to mention them, noting that she blurted out the information during a frustrating day of filming.

Since the season started Alexis’s main goal has been to clear John’s name and bash Shannon in the process.

We’ve yet to see an episode where she hasn’t thrown jabs at the 60-year-old and she’s been fielding backlash from RHOC viewers as they continue to side with Shannon.

RHOC’s Alexis Bellino claims it was a mistake to mention the Shannon Beador videos

Alexis Bellino is one of the most hated cast members this season, second only to her new bestie, Tamra Judge.

However, after the video revelation, she might have just tipped the scales in Tamra’s favor.

During her appearance on Virtual Reali-Tea, the newly engaged Alexis admitted “that was a mistake” to mention the videos during filming.

“I didn’t mean to blurt that out,” she claimed. “Some of the women in the group are very close with me and did know about the videos already, but they would never have gone there.”

As for why she decided to do that, the 47-year-old claimed the moment happened during late-night filming when Shannon and John’s names kept coming up.

“I was fed up… and everybody’s in support of Shannon and I’m like, ‘Do I need to show the f**ing videos?’ Somebody needs to take accountability here.”

Alexis admitted, “It was just the wrong timing and we didn’t intend for it to happen like that or at all.”

Alexis says John Janssen never intended to release the videos of Shannon

During her chat with the media outlet, Alexis defended her fiance amid RHOC fans calling out his behavior.

“John’s in sole custody of those videos and has never once said he was going to show them or had any intentions of showing them,” claimed Alexis.

The RHOC also touched on how the only thing she’s focused on since returning to the show is John and Shannon.

However, she reasoned that it wasn’t entirely her doing.

“A lot of the time that you see me talking about John or Shannon it’s because I’m being prodded and pushed to talk about it, even though I don’t want to mention it,” said Alexis. “You guys don’t see that.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.