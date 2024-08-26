Alexis Bellino and her new boyfriend John Janssen are hell-bent on taking down Shannon Beador, but there might be a snag in their plan.

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are accusing the couple of trying to extort Shannon given the sequence of events that have played out so far.

John has filed a lawsuit against his ex for $75,000 claiming he loaned her the hefty sum for a facelift and other expenses.

However, Shannon is adamant that the money was a gift and that there was no contract either oral or otherwise to prove differently.

Meanwhile, Alexis and John are not done tormenting the 60-year-old as she refuses to settle her alleged debt.

Now there are threats of home surveillance videos that could ruin Shannon’s life if they see the light of day.

The damaging videos were taken while John and Shannon were still together, but it’s still unclear what they contain.

RHOC viewers accuse Alexis Bellino and John Janssen of trying to extort Shannon Beador

RHOC viewers are going off on John and Alexis on social media and one viewer had an interesting take on the couple’s behavior.

“Alexis and John are essentially extorting Shannon right…?” questioned an X user. “It seems that if she doesn’t pay the $75,000 they’re going to release the videos?? #RHOC.”

The comment garnered a slew of responses with many agreeing with the sentiment.

“It sure sounds like it to me:” someone responded. “Extortion is the wrongful use of actual or threatened force, violence, or intimidation to gain money or property…”

Another commenter claimed John purposely did it to Shannon, while someone else noted it was done “under the guise of him giving her a loan.”

“Yes; they are,” one X user proclaimed. “Bravo has shown a trend of allowing their celebs to ‘fight amongst themselves.’ Thinking viewers want to see it. I would promise to be a lifelong viewer if Bravo/Andy would pull the plug on ‘Below Shady’ behavior. Illegal? FIRE THEM.”

Someone else said, “Yes, this is blackmail.”

John Janssen makes an appearance in the midseason trailer

RHOC viewers have been declaring their disdain for John Janssen, and they’ll be even more upset when he makes an appearance on the show.

We haven’t seen him yet this season, but John’s name has been mentioned so much, thanks to Alexis, he might as well be a cast member.

While that’s never going to happen, the OC businessman will make a popup as teased in the mid-season trailer.

The teaser shows Johnny J kissing Alexis as he shows up at a group event — much to Shannon’s surprise as she proclaims in the scene “Are you kidding me right now?”

Are you excited to see John Janssen make his appearance?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.