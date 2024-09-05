RHOC viewers outraged that Shannon Beador is getting ‘blackmailed’ as they slam Bravo for allowing it

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are outraged by how Shannon Beador is being treated and they want the network to step in.

At this point, there’s nothing that Bravo can do since Season 18 was filmed months ago.

Nonetheless, there’s been a lot of blowback about Alexis Bellino and John Janssens’s treatment of Shannon.

People have accused the duo of trying to extort the mom of three after they threatened to release videos that could ruin her life.

That came after John claimed Shannon owed him $75,000 and insisted that she repay him in full.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When she refused, the duo claimed they had multiple recordings of Shannon taken throughout her relationship with John.

RHOC teaser shows Shannon Beador in tears over threatening video

A teaser for Episode 9 of RHOC — titled A Picture Worth a Thousand Words — is garnering attention.

The clips show the women’s trip to wine country for Heather Dubrow’s fundraising event, but Shannon cannot escape John and Alexis.

In one scene, Shannon walks into Heather’s room distraught over the news that there are videos of her she knew nothing about.

“I’m like shaking right now,” she says, noting that today was her deadline to respond to John’s lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Shannon also learned the couple accused her of lying and threatened to release videos of her if she didn’t clear John’s name.

“I didn’t know anything about a video,” she tearfully tells Heather. “It’s just every day there’s been something.”

Shannon clarified that she hadn’t been lying about John. She reiterated that she paid for everything during the first few years of their relationship.

“He wants to clear his name, and I’m not lying about John…,” says the RHOC star in her confessional. “I told the truth…he wants everyone to think he’s a good guy and I’m sorry, I know what the truth is. I don’t need to defend him anymore.”

Viewers are outraged that Shannon is being ‘blackmailed’ by John Janssen and Alexis Bellino

Instagram user @byewighellodrama posted the teaser online and the comment section is littered with outraged viewers.

“How are these two allowed to openly extort/blackmail Shannon on national television? I don’t understand,” an RHOC fan questioned.

“I’m sorry but this is fully blackmail, you need to pay him back otherwise he’ll release the video??? That’s blackmail!” exclaimed someone else.

Several people also blasted the network, with one writing, “Poor Shannon. She is being blackmailed. How is this legal? Bravo should be ashamed of filming this. It’s not entertainment.”

Someone opined, “This is so gross and clearly extortion, shame on them and Bravo as well 😮.”

Another stated, “Yeah ummm not ok! Total blackmailing going on! Bravo needs to fix this asap!”

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

What do you think of John and Alexis’s behavior towards Shannon? Have they taken things too far?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.