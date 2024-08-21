Alexis Bellino slammed for claiming Shannon Beador won’t ‘shut her mouth’ about John Janssen

Alexis Bellino has been the talk of the town for several weeks over her behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but now it’s her time to speak.

Unfortunately, the blonde beauty didn’t do herself any favors with her latest interview because it’s already causing blowback on social media.

Not surprisingly, her man John Janssen was a major topic of conversation and so was Shannon Beador.

Those two names are all Alexis has talked about since she returned to the franchise, and it’s not sitting well with viewers.

She’s been hell-bent on defending John from his ex who she claims has been mentioning his name and telling lies about him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alexis recently doubled down on her feelings about Shannon while talking about John’s $75,000 lawsuit against the mom of three.

A few years ago, her now ex-husband Jim Bellino also sued Shannon and she lost $300,000 defending herself in court.

However, according to Alexis, she had nothing to do with either lawsuit and she blamed Shannon’s mouth for getting her in legal trouble again.

Alexis Bellino tells Shannon Beador to ‘shut her mouth’

Shannon recently called it “suspect” that Alexis is affiliated with two lawsuits against her.

However, the RHOC star defended herself against the insinuation that she had anything to do with Shannon getting sued, first by her then-husband and now by her new boyfriend Johhny J.

“I think if she would shut her mouth and maybe change her ways,” retorted Alexis during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The RHOC star continued, “Isn’t it interesting that it’s two men about things she’s said and done? It’s her actions, it has nothing to do with me.”

Alexis said when Jim sued Shannon and Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018, she told him she didn’t agree with what he was doing.

She also claimed to disagree with John’s recent lawsuit against Shannon, adding, “But I’m his girlfriend so I’m gonna support him one hundred percent.”

The 47-year-old also commented on her recent threat to release damaging videos of Shannon.

Alexis claimed she was frustrated because Shannon was “constantly lying” about John.

“She’s always talking about him so she’s bringing it to the forefront,” said Alexis. “What am I supposed to do?… I’m gonna stick up for my man!”

RHOC viewers clap back at Alexis Bellino

After the clip of Alexis was posted on Instagram, RHOC viewers clapped back and accused her of being the one constantly talking about John.

“Who is constantly bringing him up? Shannon?” questioned one viewer. ” I’ve only ever heard Jesus jugs talking about her Johnny J on repeat!”

“Excuse me, ma’am, Ms. Bellino, you are the ONLY one continuing to talk sooooo much and constantly bringing up ‘Johnny J’. It’s her only story!” said someone else.

Pic credit: @bricesander/Instagram

A commenter wrote, “My man my man my man” That’s all I could hear 😂.”

Another added, “What was Shannon lying about? She did not bring up John. Alexis is the one talking about him.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.