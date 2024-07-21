The haters are taking aim at Alexis Bellino as she keeps showing off her relationship with John Janssen amid her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Alexis has been all about John since she went public with the romance.

Season 18 of RHOC has focused on the two of them, especially the beef it has brought between Alexis and Shannon Beador.

Not that Shannon and Alexis weren’t already feuding thanks to the lawsuit from Alexis’ ex-husband Jim Bellino.

Alexis, though, just keeps doing her by sharing ridiculous videos of her with her man on social media.

The most recent video featured them laughing so hard at banana bread falling on the floor.

It was definitely not as funny as they thought, and her comments section was flooded with critics coming for her.

Alexis Bellino blasted for ‘trying so hard’ amid backlash over John Janssen romance and RHOC return

Plenty of comments said the video was not funny at all and definitely not as hilarious as Alexis was trying to make it seem in the footage.

“Less is more….stop trying so hard! Just be happy in private…it’s looking desperate,” read one comment.

The sentiment that Alexis was trying way too hard was mentioned more than once. There was also a dig at Alexis for liking “sloppy seconds.”

A different critic even wondered who Alexis was trying to convince with this relationship.

Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

“The level of effort that is required to show how “great and in love” y’all are is cray. I’m starting to think you are trying to convince yourself,” slammed a hater.

Several remarks were crystal clear that not only are John and Alexis not cute but people are over them already.

“Trailer park couple,” said one critic, and another one added, “I’m so sick of both of theme.”

One Shannon fan even told Alexis to be more “Christian”, while a hater commented on how stressed John must be dating her.

Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

The hits just kept on coming for Alexis as the trolls kept dragging her, including letting her know there was too much of John being shared.

All in all, the video earned Alexis some serious backlash. She was mocked for it as well as her behavior, which we can all agree was beyond cringe.

Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino turns off comments again

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alexis turned off her comments on Instagram following the RHOC premiere. Alexis was getting a slew of backlash, so she opted to shut it out.

However, she turned them back on for a brief moment when she shared her banana bread video. It seems the backlash became too much for Alexis again because, as of this writing, she has turned off her Instagram comments.

Perhaps this will be a theme all season long as Alexis shares more about her relationship with John on the show and on social media.

One thing is for sure: It seems like there are a lot more people on Team Shannon than Team Alexis. Don’t you agree?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.