Alexis Bellino dragged for threatening to release DUI video of Shannon Beador that will ‘ruin her life’

Alexis Bellino is doing a terrible job of winning over The Real Housewives of Orange County fans.

With each new episode, the returning Bravo star garners more and more backlash from angry viewers as she continues her one-sided feud with Shannon Beador.

Alexis’ issue is that Shannon has been saying things about her man, John Janssen, and she’s determined to clear his name at all costs.

However, she might be taking things a bit too far in her defense of Johnny J, and a recent comment has her getting dragged on social media.

Referring to Shannon’s DUI arrest in September of 2023, Alexis told castmates Tamra Judge, Katie Ginelli, and Jenn Pedranti that she had videos on her phone that could “ruin Shannon’s life.”

John recorded Shannon when she was intoxicated before leaving his house and getting into the accident that led to her arrest.

Now, Alexis has those videos, and she’s threatening to release them.

Alexis Bellino is getting dragged online for threatening to release videos of Shannon Beador

After the scene from Episode 6 was posted on Instagram, Alexis received a lot of backlash in the comments.

“Alexis is disturbed. It’s like watching a five year old. One and done rerun.” a viewer wrote.

“This is beyond embarrassing for Alexis. Riding for a man she JUST met?! Girrrl have you learned nothing from your last husband? 🤦🏽‍♀️🫠🫠” said someone else.

A commenter exclaimed, “I can’t stand Alexis. Get rid of her before you lose this audience.”

Another added, “wtf is wrong with this girl?! Get a life!”

Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Over on X, people were dragging Alexis for her behavior as well.

“Alexis is really embarrassing herself more and more each episode. Has she talked about any thing other than John Jankyson??” asked a commenter.

“As a woman of faith myself, I find it hypocritical of Alexis to say in so many words she is willing to aid in blackmail & exposing someone… That is not a woman of God & Alexis should be ashamed…” added someone else.

Here’s what to expect in Episode 7 of RHOC

Episode 7 of RHOC, titled The Gloves Are Off, will feature the continuation of the cast trip that kicked off in the previous episode.

Due to Alexis and Shannon’s ongoing drama, the cast trip was split in two.

One group, Jenn, Katie, and Alexis, made the one-hour trek to Tamra’s vacation home in Big Bear while Emily, Heather, Gina, and Shannon enjoyed a relaxing getaway to La Quinta.

However, in the upcoming episode, Shannon breaks down over the impending lawsuit with her ex, John Janssen, who’s suing her for $75,000.

The growing tension between close friends Gina and Emily also comes to a head. Meanwhile, Alexis gets a call from John before returning home, that sends her spiraling.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.