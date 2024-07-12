Alexis Bellino confronts Emily Simpson for criticizing John Janssen: ‘Do you trust a drunk who just got a DUI?’

One of the most anticipated seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County is here, and it’s even more dramatic than first thought.

Alexis Bellino, who last appeared on the hit reality TV series a decade ago, returned in a big way during the season premiere.

You see, Alexis is now in a relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, so there will be plenty of drama between them as the season progresses.

However, during her first scenes back on the show, she went to war with Emily Simpson over comments she made about John on Tamra Judge’s podcast.

Producers rolled footage of Emily’s reaction to John getting into a relationship with Alexis and her return to the show.

“I can’t imagine John Jansen filming, like what a douche,” she said on the podcast.

Alexis then wondered if Emily took Shannon’s recollection of her time with John as factual information.

“I was there. I’ve been there for three years,” Emily retorted as footage of John criticizing co-star Gina Kirschenheiter played.

Alexis drags Shannon on the RHOC premiere

Alexis wasn’t ready to give up and complained that what she saw was a “private conversation he was having with his girlfriend at the time.”

Emily then claimed that Shannon had been telling her over the last three years that John never paid for anything and took “advantage of her.”

“Do you trust a drunk who just got a DUI?” Alexis wondered.

“Do you trust her opinion? You haven’t heard John’s side,” she continued.

Emily was a bit confused about why Alexis came in hot.

Emily is on the fence about trusting John

“Alexis clearly feels the need to come in and defend her man. Her man that she’s been dating for, what? A month now? At this point, I know John better than you,” Emily confessed.

Alexis revealed at the dinner that she wanted her friend to give John a chance because she believed that when Emily gets to know him, “she’ll love him as much as I do.”

“He’s my Johnny Jay,” she told her friends.

The surprising part about the premiere is that Alexis only snagged a contract to be a friend of the housewives but put in the work of a full-time cast member.

Of course, that bodes well for the rest of the season and could indicate she might return more permanently next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.