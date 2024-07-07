Shannon Beador shades Alexis Bellino for cropping herself into RHOC cast photo: ‘It’s so thirsty’

Shannon Beador threw shade at “thirsty” Alexis Bellino in a recent interview as the countdown kicks off for the Season 18 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As we all know by now, Alexis has returned to the franchise after a decade-plus hiatus, and she has a bone to pick with Shannon Beador.

Alexis is dating Shannon’s ex John Janssen, and the whole thing has been quite messy.

One would think that Alexis snagged a full-time spot because she was included in the Season 18 cast photo, or that’s what we thought.

However, Shannon recently shut down those claims, noting that Alexis was not in the original image.

As it turns out, that was the result of good Photoshop, which explains why she wasn’t in the official cast photo shared on Bravo.

Interestingly though, in the photo shared on Alexis’ Instagram page, she mysteriously appeared on the poster.

Shannon Beador calls Alexis Bellino ‘thirsty’ for posting a Photoshopped group photo

Shannon Beador spilled some tea about Alexis during a recent interview on Jeff Lewis Live during a discussion about the cast photo.

Jeff’s co-hosts assumed Alexis was included in the mix, and that the other women had cut her out when they posted the photo on their Instagram pages, but that wasn’t the case.

“She wasn’t a part of the all-cast photo, no she’s a friend,” said Shannon. “Let’s be clear Alexis Bellino is a friend. She’s not holding an orange.”

The RHOC star confessed Alexis has her blocked on social media so she didn’t know about the altered photo until Jeff and his co-hosts kicked off the discussion.

“She photoshopped it, maybe wishful thinking,” said Shannon.

The 60-year-old also made it a point to note that she snagged the center spot in the group snapshot, before getting back on the subject of Alexis’ Photoshop controversy.

“It’s so thirsty and I’ll just leave it at that,” added the mom of three.

Did Alexis crop herself into the Season 18 cast photo?

You’ll notice that all the RHOC Season 18 cast posted the group image online and it only included the seven full-time orange holders.

However, when Alexis posted the photo, there was a minor adjustment — she was cropped in, standing next to newbie Jennifer Pedranti on the far right.

Alexis shared the doctored photo a few weeks ago, but she didn’t take credit for the Photoshop.

“Thanks @dorindadeadly for including me in this photo!!!!” she captioned the post, “And watch out… because the #TRUTH will be told. #rhoc #season #18.”

Do you think it was thirsty of Alexis to post the Photoshopped group photo?

Check out Shannon Beador’s interview with Jeff Lewis below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres on Thursday, July 11 at 9/8c on Bravo.