RHOBH viewers slam cast for ‘orchestrated attack’ on Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are in an uproar after watching Part 1 of the reunion.

Garcelle Beauvais has been trending on X, with fans outraged at what they’ve dubbed an “orchestrated attack” on the actress.

She might as well have sat next to Andy Cohen because Garcelle was in the hot seat for most of the reunion, despite being seated last on the couch.

Dorit Kemsley confronted her over a remark regarding her 2021 home invasion, which Garcelle feels was an inside job.

Kyle Richards also had a bone to pick with Garcelle for accusing her of hiding her life after she refused to talk about her alleged romance with Morgan Wade.

Erika Jayne also joined the conversation, reiterating her previous sentiment that Garcelle doesn’t share her life on camera.

When the mom of three denied those claims, the Pretty Mess singer said she wished Garcelle’s life were more interesting.

The 58-year-old was shocked at the shady remark because she thought things were fine between her and Erika until their unexpected reunion showdown.

RHOBH fans call out ‘orchestrated attack’ on Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle was visibly upset when cameras followed her backstage, and she expressed surprise about being in the hot seat.

However, RHOBH fans were just as upset, taking to social media to call out the RHOBH cast.

“This was an orchestrated attack on Garcelle I can already tell. Kyle is such a hypocrite. You’ve been tightlipped about your lesbian relationship, and divorce for two seasons,” wrote an X user.

“Kyle, Erika, Dorit with Boz did to Garcelle what they did to LVP…. They definitely sat down before the reunion and planned the attack on Garcelle,” stated someone else.

Someone exclaimed, “It’s clear the real ‘Mean Girls’ planned this attack, and I’m so disappointed in Sutton for not having her back. I would have. Don’t blame G for leaving.”

I would kill to have a friend as fierce, loyal, fabulous and funny as Garcelle. It's clear the real "Mean Girls" planned this attack and I'm so disappointed in Sutton for not having her back. I would have. Don't blame G for leaving.

Another RHOBH fan declared, “5 mins in and you can tell these girls plotted to ambush Garcelle.”

Part 2 of the reunion promises more heat for Garcelle

We already know things are about to get worse for Garcelle.

The reunion teaser showed her walking off the stage during another heated moment with the women.

Part 2 of the reunion is set to air on April 8, and we’ll see what transpires between the actress and her castmates.

Whatever it is, we already know that it prompted the RHOBH star to quit the show.

Did you tune in to Part 1 of the Season 14 reunion? Share your thoughts about the event in the comments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.