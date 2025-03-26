RHOBH Season 14 reunion trailer teases bombshells and shade

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been awkward at best.

Marriages have failed, friends have turned on each other, and shady things are happening behind the scenes.

However, tensions were still high when Andy Cohen brought the ladies together to discuss the season earlier this year.

There have been many questions about what’s happening between Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley. Their split wasn’t shocking, but the way things went down was.

Kyle Richards clarified that addressing Morgan Wade wasn’t happening, especially after last season when things about Kyle’s friendship with Morgan were picked apart.

Here’s what to expect from the Season 14 RHOBH reunion.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley in the hot seats

With their marriages falling apart on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Season 14 covering it, there was no way Andy Cohen didn’t have questions.

Kyle Richards was outed as still being in touch with Paul “PK” Kemsley despite his split from Dorit Kemsley. That caused tension between the friends, though Kyle swore it wasn’t what they implied.

However, in the Season 14 RHOBH reunion trailer, Andy questioned Kyle about calling PK when she returned to her Oceanside room. That didn’t sit well with Dorit.

Andy also revealed that PK was asked to appear at the reunion but declined. Dorit was aware he was invited but had no idea he had sent in a statement.

Naturally, Kyle’s relationship with Morgan Wade was brought up again. She tried to skirt the conversation by saying that Morgan didn’t sign up for the show, to which Andy reminded her about the music video where the two played lovers.

Garcelle Beauvais walks off set

It isn’t a reunion without someone walking off the set after getting heated. This time, Garcelle Beauvais was the one to walk away from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

Backstage, she revealed that she didn’t trust any of them, which isn’t shocking given how things played out this season. Even things between her and Sutton Stracke appeared rocky because Garcelle always had Sutton’s back, and the Southern Belle didn’t reciprocate.

Garcelle confirmed she was exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons to pursue other projects. Seeing how Sutton survives another season with the women after Garcelle moves on will be interesting.

The reunion begins Tuesday, April 1, and will likely be three parts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.