RHOBH spoilers: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton defend Morgan Wade

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part reunion ends this week with Andy Cohen saving the best for last.

Season 13 of RHOBH has been a trying one for Kyle Richards, putting her in the hot seat as the reunion ends.

We also know that Kathy Hilton joins Kyle and the ladies for the final part.

Although there was speculation that Kathy caused Sutton Stracke to have a medical issue, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, that was not the case.

The latest teaser shows Kathy standing with her sister as Andy brings up the hot topic of Morgan Wade.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have wanted answers about Kyle and Morgan’s relationship, especially after news broke that Kyle and Mauricio Umanksy have gone their separate ways.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton defend Morgan Wade on the RHOBH Season 13 reunion

Andy relays a fan comment accusing Kyle of having a crush on Morgan, but the feelings are not being reciprocated by the singer. Instead, the fan feels Morgan’s using Kyle to essentially gain fame and clout.

“That’s ridiculous,” Kyle clapped back. “She’s a critically acclaimed musician.”

Kathy can kind of be heard as Kyle’s speaking, indicating that’s the furthest thing from the truth about Morgan.

Andy chimed in that Kyle was the one who made Morgan a household name – he’s not wrong. However, Kyle stands up for Morgan and their friendship.

“Like I said, you know, she cares about making music, and I think she would really give up being a household name just to be able to keep making her music and not have that scrutiny,” Kyle insisted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards sets the record straight on Morgan Wade video

Crystal Kung Minkoff wanted to know about the music video Kyle filmed with Morgan, including when and why Kyle opted to film it.

Kyle clarified that the video was filmed about a month before the news broke that she and Mauricio had separated. There was no way Kyle would have filmed the video after the news went public.

As for why she did the video, according to Kyle, it was simple. Kyle asked Morgan to sing at the celebration of life for her friend Lorene. Margan agreed, but only if Kyle was in one of her videos.

“I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there,” Kyle shared.

Cue the flashback of Kyle and Morgan talking about the concept of the video, which was all about poking fun at the rumors about their friendship. Kyle joked they might as well give them something to talk about.

Kyle was nervous to kiss Morgan. However, she also admits she was curious about what it would be like to kiss Morgan because she said yes.

The footage cuts off there, leaving fans waiting for what we know is coming next. Andy asks Kyle how she feels about Morgan and what’s really going on between them.

It’s a must-see conclusion to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.