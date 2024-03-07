Dorit Kemsely blasts Crystal Kung Minkoff over RHOBH reunion late claims, Crystal claps back with reciepts

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion has brought the drama on and off-screen.

Dorit Kemsely has found herself under fire for several things, especially after leaking a private text message from Kyle Richards.

However, the latest drama involving Dorit has to do with Crystal Kung Minkoff calling out Dorit for making the cast wait two hours to begin filming the reunion.

After Crystal shared her story, Dorit came out swinging, taking aim at her fellow cast member.

They are now clashing on social media, with Crystal fighting back against Dorit over the reunion lateness.

It’s a she said/she said that’s gotten very heated, but Crystal seems to have receipts to prove her claims.

Dorit Kemsley blasts Crystal Kung Minkoff over RHOBH reunion late claims

The Daily Dish shared a story about Dorit making the cast wait over two hours to begin the reunion because she slept in.

Well, it turns out Dorit saw the Instagram Post and decided to reply to a troll who slammed Dorit for oversleeping and being late to the filming.

Bravo fan account @commentsbybravo captured what Dorit had to say.

“What nonsense. Our arrivals were timestamped in the first reunion episode. Crystal’s claim that I was 2 hours late to set because I was doing Tik Tok’s is nothing more than another bold-faced lie out of her mouth,” Dorit began her response.

The Bravo personality declared that everyone in the cast knew Dorit had a wardrobe malfunction because of a broken zipper. Dorit gave props to the wardrobe team, who literally sewed her in her dress, insisting it didn’t take anywhere near two hours.

“My Tik Tok’s were filmed after the reunion! You can see it was dark outside,” she ended her reply.

Crystal didn’t take long to chime in on Dorit’s explanation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff claps back at Dorit Kemsley

Crystal has a different version of what happened and didn’t hold back, putting it all out there. Instagram account @queensofbravo caught everything Crystal wrote calling out her costar.

“Sorry, but nope!! Those time stamps are wrong (love you Bravo!) it’s not dark at 7:30am. And you don’t leave the trailer at 10:30 and walk 15 steps and it’s all of a sudden 11:30. And we filmed the first segment without Dorit that began at 11:45 because Andy was getting restless – as were we. Stop the cap and just respect other’s time,” Crystal wrote.

The gloves are off for Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley over claims the latter made the cast wait two hours to film the RHOBH Season 13 reunion.

Crystal isn’t the only one putting Dorit on notice over her actions. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle has shared where she stands today with Dorit after her private message was leaked.

The final part of the reunion show will air next week with a special appearance by Kathy Hilton.

Are you Team Dorit or Team Crystal?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.