Buying Beverly Hills to show more of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umnaksy split than RHOBH: Here’s why

The demise of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage has been one hot topic since news of their separation broke last summer.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured Kyle dealing with issues in her marriage.

The season ended with Mauricio and Kyle telling their girls they were separating.

Kyle’s expected to address her split from Mauricio during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion show.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mauricio will share his side of the story during Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills.

The Netflix series is set to drop this month after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wraps up.

It turns out that Buying Beverly Hills viewers will see more of the actual split than RHOBH viewers did on Season 13.

Why will Buying Beverly Hills have more Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy split, thank RHOBH?

Kyle revealed during a recent Amazon Live that she did her best to be open about her struggles with Mauricio on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She admitted that they decided to separate after RHOBH cameras stopped rolling.

Netflix cameras, though, were still up and captured more of Mauricio and Kyle talking about the split and post-split.

“[Our decision to separate] happened after we were done filming,” she explained, referring to Season 13 of RHOBH. “The story came out, and then the Netflix cameras happened to be in Aspen.”

Based on a first look clip for Buying Beverly Hills that tracks. Mauricio told his daughters he needed time away following the split and was going to Aspen for a month or so.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 teaser

The other day, Netflix released a trailer for Buying Beverly Hills. The trailer began by addressing Mauricio and Kyle’s breakup. In the footage, Kyle cries as Mauricio talks about traveling impacting their marriage.

There’s also a scene with them telling their four daughters about the split that isn’t what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers saw in the Season 13 finale. The rest of the trailer focuses on what else will be seen in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

Let’s be honest… the rest of the drama probably doesn’t matter as much as what’s going down with Kyle and Mauricio. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans hoped to get more insight, but that’s been saved for Buying Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premiere, Kyle Richards will speak out more on her marriage and friendship with Morgan Wade on the final two parts of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 drops on Netflix on March 22.