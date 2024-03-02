Kyle Richards reveals where she stands with Dorit Kemsley after ‘manipulative’ text leak

Kyle Richards has revealed where she stands with Dorit Kemsley after the “manipulative” text message leak at the RHOBH reunion.

This week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers saw Dorit reveal a private text Kyle sent her the night before filming the event.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dorit accused Kyle of trying to “silence” her as the Season 13 reunion kicked off.

Now it’s Kyle’s turn to speak out on the hot topic and her friendship with Dorit.

After all the two have not been as close in recent months as Kyle deals with her split from Mauricio Umanksy and her new friendship with Morgan Wade.

The three-part reunion show may have only just begun, but Kyle has dished some post-reunion dirt following Dorit’s actions of leaking the text.

On Thursday, after part one of the Season 13 reunion show, Kyle did an Amazon Live where she reacted to Dorit leaking her private message on the show.

Page Six shared the Amazon Live, where Kyle admitted she’s not ready to forgive Dorit for her actions just yet. Kyle was also shocked by Dorit sharing her private message with the world.

“I did not know at that time that she read my text message, and that was private, and I was really shocked by that. She’s someone who I care about and her family. It’s going to take me a minute,” Kyle expressed regarding whether she can forgive Dorit.

Aside from being her that she was betrayed, Kyle remains shocked that Dorit actually leaked the personal text. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG has never done that in all her years on the hit Bravo show.

Despite Dorit’s actions, Kyle doesn’t intend to hold a grudge because it’s simply not her thing, but things are not good between them.

“I’m not someone who likes to hold onto any anger or negativity but I do need a minute. She is my friend, and I care about her and her family a lot, but you don’t do that to your close friend. You just don’t,” Kyle stated.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards has more to say to Dorit Kemsely

Although Kyle and Dorit’s friendship is addressed at the reunion show, Kyle admitted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans don’t know everything. The reason was that not everything that needed to be said was said at the reunion.

“She hurt me, a number of things I didn’t get to say at the reunion,” Kyle shared.

The Bravo personality didn’t go into details, likely because there are still two parts left in the reunion event. Perhaps once the RHOBH reunion airs, Kyle will give more insight into what she needed to say but didn’t or couldn’t.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.