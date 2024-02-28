Here’s what RHOBH fans can expect from each part of Season 13 reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion has finally arrived.

Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley. Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley come together to hash out the season with Andy Cohen in a three-part event.

There is a lot to unpack on the reunion show, especially when it comes to Kyle and her split from Mauricio Umnasky.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dorit and Kyle are at odds over a text message the latter sent that has Dorit feeling “manipulated.”

Thanks to Bravo, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will now know what to expect from each part of the reunion.

This way, we know when the juicy drama is coming and when the filler chaos takes center stage.

Part One of RHOBH Season 13 reunion show

On Wednesday, February 28, at 8/7c, the three-part reunion event kicks off. RHOBH spoilers reveal that Dorit comes in hot to the reunion and Andy, in true fashion, enjoys stirring the pot.

The text message has Kyle and Dorit facing off over the state of their non-existent friendship. Things get heated between the women like never before, which will decide if they remain friends or walk away.

Speaking of Kyle, she also addressed Erika, saying she wanted Kyle to be eviscerated at the reunion. Kyle’s answer just might surprise some RHOBH fans.

It seems part one will be the Dorit show, as guns for Garcelle after the latter challenges Dorit to live outside her little life bubble. Rounding out the hour, Crystal and Annemarie will have the same fight they have had all season.

Part Two of RHOBH Season 13 reunion show

On Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c, part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion show picks up where things left off the week before.

Sutton and Kyle are in the hot seat this time. They go at it, leading to a fiery exchange that tests their friendship. Their fight leads to a talk about Sutton and her post-divorce life, including talks about her financial independence.

Annemarie weighs in on Sutton’s life, and esophagusgate will be discussed again. Hopefully not for a long time because, hello it’s been talked about at nauseum.

Dorit finds herself defending her marriage to Paul “PK” Kemsley amid a slew of rumors and sharing more details about the robbery. Garcelle lands in Dorit’s crosshairs again over comments she made about Dorit’s robbery in the media.

The second part ends with Erika celebrating her comeback and legal wins. Crystal isn’t ready to let go of the past, though, shining a light on their turbulent history.

Part Three of RHOBH Season 13 reunion show

On Wednesday, March 13, RHOBH fans will finally get what they have been waiting for: answers from Kyle.

The third part of the reunion focuses on Andy grilling Kyle about her separation from Mauricio and her newfound friendship with Morgan Wade.

Kyle comes clean to the group for the first time about things she’s been keeping private in her life, and emotions run high as Kyle speaks her truth. Not everyone will be there for Kyle, nor will they accept why she kept so much of her personal life to herself.

Kathy Hilton also arrives as a special guest, earning mixed reactions from the group of ladies. The reason Kathy is there remains to be seen since she wasn’t on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at all this season.

Sutton’s medical crisis rounds out the third part. Thanks to Kathy, we do know a rumor about Sutton was confirmed, and you can read all about that here.

Buckle up RHOBH fans the three-part Season 13 reunion event has a lot going on and nothing will be the same with the group once it’s over, so be sure to tune in.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.