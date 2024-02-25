Dorit Kemsley releases ‘manipulative’ text messages from Kyle Richards at the RHOBH reunion

Dorit Kemsley is working hard for that Season 14 diamond and bringing all the smoke for Queen B, Kyle Richards.

It’s not looking hopeful for a reconciliation between the once-closed friends because Dorit just slammed the brunette beauty as “manipulative” and “calculated.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a lengthy text message Kyle conveniently sent her the night before the reunion — after not speaking to her for months.

The text has since gone public, and fans are chiming in on the moment that will play out in its entirety at the reunion.

However, critics are not the only ones, who have something to say about Kyle’s message.

Her friend Erika Jayne was the first cast member that Dorit told about the exchange as the RHOBH reunion teaser shows the two women discussing it in their dressing room.

Erika and Kyle are still close friends, but even the Pretty Mess singer agreed with Dorit’s choice of words after reading the message.

Here’s why Dorit Kemsley says Kyle Richards is ‘manipulative’

The RHOBH reunion teaser features a revelation by Dorit during a conversation with Erika.

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on, it hurts and bothers me the most,” admits Dorit.

The mom of two mentioned Kyle’s interview– which Monsters and Critics reported on in January– where she said Dorit exaggerated the extent of their friendship.

Dorit revealed that they hadn’t talked for a few months, that is until Kyle reached out the night before the reunion.

“She sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me,” says the Beverly Beach founder. “It was so manipulative. It was so calculated.”

RHOBH star Erika Jayne weighs in on Kyle’s shady message

The camera zoomed in on Dorit’s phone, but they didn’t have to because Erika had no problem reading out the lengthy text where Kyle urges Dorit not to bring up their drama at the reunion.

“I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show,” wrote the OG in part. “They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need in bringing it up there.”

She then tells Dorit they can have a sit-down, after the reunion.

“How would you feel if you got this message,” Dorit asks Erika.

“I would feel manipulated,” she responds.

Meanwhile, don’t expect Dorit to give in to Kyle and stay silent at the reunion, because that’s not going to happen.

She brought up the Painkiller singer’s comment to Andy Cohen about eviscerating Kyle at the reunion, like, he’s done to everyone else, and exclaimed, “Fair is fair; this is the reunion!”

Do you think Kyle was trying to manipulate Dorit? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.