RHOBH reunion trailer shows vicious face-off between the women

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion trailer just dropped, and you won’t be disappointed with what the women have in store.

Get ready for some visceral faceoffs between the cast, including Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, who had a few tense and uncomfortable interactions this season.

The pair have butted heads for a while, so let’s see if they can finally hash things out at the reunion.

However, they’re not the only ones with things to hash out, Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards had some explosive moments as well, and their rocky friendships will take center stage at the reunion.

Kyle also has another friendship on the rocks–the one between her and Dorit which took a hit when the OG became besties with singer Morgan Wade.

Another duo facing off at the Season 13 reunion is Crystal Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley. However, the real drama is between Sutton and the newbie, who made her esophagus a main character on the show this season.

Kyle Richards faces off with Dorit Kemsley in the RHOBH reunion trailer

The reunion trailer has us waiting with bated breath for the full episodes to play out, but we’ll have to wait another week for Part One.

The clip starts with a surprising revelation by Dorit, as she chats with Erika in their dressing room and tells her, “Kyle sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me!”

When the women take the stage, Dorit slams Kyle for trivializing their once-close friendship.

“You minimized our friendship to one trip,” said the Beverly Beach founder.

Meanwhile, the OG has a bone to pick with Dorit as she calls her out for a shady comment about her and Morgan.

“You knew that by saying something like that, it was gonna create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation,” retorted Kyle.

The 55-year-old also addresses her issues with Sutton, telling her, “You came into this season just to come after me!”

That wasn’t the end of it, as Kyle was roasting in the hot seat next to Andy Cohen.

The RHOBH reunion host threw out questions about her relationship with Morgan, her marriage to Mauricio, and whether or not they plan to get divorced, leaving the mom of four in tears by the end.

The RHOBH cast gets heated at the reunion

The preview shows Dorit calling out Garcelle for the cruel comment about her 2021 home invasion.

“You do know I had a gun to my head, but what is crazy is to actually go on national television and peddle a false narrative,” exclaimed Dorit.

Additionally, Annemarie faces off with Crystal, telling her, “I don’t wanna be part of your system of lies.”

Meanwhile, Crystal only has one question for the newbie, “Are you gonna ever apologize to me for saying I said she had an eating disorder?”

The teaser also shows Kathy Hilton’s surprise pop-in, plus Sutton Stracke’s medical emergency that led to her being wheeled away in an ambulance.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Tell us what you’re most excited to see at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.