Netflix is looking to capitalize on the split between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky – just like Bravo has done.

Kyle has been speaking her truth about her marriage struggles throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

Now Mauricio will get his turn via Buying Beverly Hills, and Netflix is making sure the buzz surrounding the split doesn’t die down.

The streaming service dropped a teaser for Mauricio’s show Buying Beverly Hills.

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills will come out shortly after the final part of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thanks to the teaser, fans see a different side of Mauricio and learn how his marriage troubles impacted him and his daughters.

Mauricio Umansky tells his side of Kyle Richards’ split in Buying Beverly Hills Season 2

In the video, Mauricio opens up to his daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah about his separation from Kyle. Mauricio relays the talk he had with Kyle when she brought up taking time apart.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” he expressed.

Mauricio explains that Kyle came to him and admitted she needed some space.

Kyle even gave him ground rules – he can do whatever he wants. They are each free to do their own thing, even dating other people with no questions asked.

“I’m not going to be asking what you’re doing, I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. We are separated,” Mauricio said were Kyle’s words to him.

The real estate mogul admits that he needs some space too. Mauricio plans to spend time somewhere else for a month, like their Aspen house.

It becomes clear in the teaser that Buying Beverly Hills won’t just focus on Mauricio’s side of the story but let the girls share how it has impacted them.

When does Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

Netflix is waiting until Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wraps before dropping Buying Beverly Hills, but not very long.

The final part of the RHOBH reunion show will air on Wednesday, March 13, and Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 drops on Friday, March 22.

If the brief teaser for the upcoming season is any indication, then it will be good. There’s no question that the Netflix show is giving Mauricio a platform to share his side of the story.

Honestly, it’s a smart move on Netflix’s part because it likely will lure in more viewers as people want to know what’s really going on with Mauricio and Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 drops on Friday, March 22.