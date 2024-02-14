Annemarie Wiley spills RHOBH regret, reveals if she’ll return for Season 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Annemarie Wiley has reflected on her first season as the finale nears.

Annemarie has had a tough season, that’s for sure, earning a slew of backlash from RHOBH fans over her job and clashing with the other ladies in the group.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon clapped back at Annemarie for comments she made about the ASA during her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Along with criticism about her job title, Annemarie has taken flak for being obsessed with Sutton Stracke’s small esophagus.

The reality TV star set the record straight on that hot topic recently, but apparently, she didn’t put it to bed.

During a recent interview with E! News correspondent Justin Sylvester, Annemarie was asked about it again.

Annemarie Wiley spills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 regret

Listen, it’s safe to say that most of the Real Housewives have some regret each season, and Annemarie is no exception. Annemarie’s regret has everything to do with esophagusgate.

Justin brought up the topic of Sutton and Annemarie having a heated debate on the subject most of the season. That’s when we learned that Annemarie regrets ever talking about it.

“I have nothing but regret,” she stated. “I have apologized to Sutton both privately and publicly, and it’s something that I wish I’d never even talked about. Nothing that I should of brought up. I should have left it alone.”

Despite the small esophagus drama, Annemarie really does want to get to know Sutton better. Annemarie revealed Sutton has a very funny side to her that RHOBH fans don’t always see on the show.

Another person that Annemarie clashed with this season was Crystal Kung Minkoff. It turns out they are in a better place, too, something Crystal confirmed when she dished about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion.

Will Annemarie Wiley return for RHOBH Season 14?

Although Season 13 of RHOBH is still playing out, Justin couldn’t help but bring up Season 14 of the hit Bravo show. After all, cameras will begin rolling once the multi-part reunion show airs.

When asked if she could see herself back for another season, Annemarie admitted that she absolutely could see it. The backlash, the drama, all of it apparently hasn’t been too much for her.

Only a handful of episodes remain in the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Annemarie Wiley hasn’t made the best impression, but Andy Cohen promised viewers will see a different side to her before the season ends that could change their minds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.