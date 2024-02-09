Is Kyle Richards leaving RHOBH? Here’s why fans think so

Kyle Richards has had a rough season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that won’t get any easier until after the reunion.

Season 13 of RHOBH has focused heavily on Kyle’s split from Mauricio Umansky and her new friendship with Morgan Wade.

Those two things also have Kyle distancing herself from the group, which makes fans wonder if the OG star will take a break from the show.

After all, Kyle did say she was ready for a life outside of Los Angeles once her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, graduates from high school in just two years.

That, on top of the recent tough season for Kyle, has the rumor mill buzzing she’s ready to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind.

Kyle addressed this rumor during her recent Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap appearance.

Is Kyle Richards leaving RHOBH?

They discussed how Kyle is one of the longest-running Real Housewives following news Kandi Burruss has exited The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Then Kyle was asked point-blank if she felt she could take a break from the show after Season 13.

“Yes, I do. I mean, there were times this season I thought, I’m going through such a hard time in my personal life,” she expressed. “And I have to show up here every day, you know, and having everyone coming at me knowing that you know that it’s going to air again in six months, and I am going to have to live through this again and then live with the scrutiny and public and all of that. I mean, of course, why would I do this to myself?”

Now, does that mean she will really leave or take a break? Absolutely not. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says after every season, it was draining and that she’s considering a break.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion news

After the reunion, Kyle tends to feel defeated, something she has admitted on the show in the past. The upcoming Season 13 reunion likely won’t be an expectation. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kyle called the reunion “torture.”

Kyle wasn’t the only one spilling some RHOBH reunion tea. Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about the drama between her and Dorit Kemsley. She also played coy about rumors Sutton Stracke left in an ambulance.

We know Kathy Hilton showed up to sort things out with her little sister Kyle, which will be entertaining for fans to watch play out on-screen after their falling out last year.

Only a handful of episodes remain in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. Kyle Richards will have to decide about Season 14 soon. Honestly, we’d be shocked if she left the show just yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.