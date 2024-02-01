RHOD alum Tiffany Moon blasts RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley over ASA comments

There’s another Real Housewives feud brewing thanks to a recent Watch What Happens Live episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley defended her job as a CRNA while calling out the American Society of Anesthesiologists on the show.

Annemarie’s remarks caught the attention of The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon, a Board-Certified Anesthesiologist.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tiffany blasted Annemarie for saying the “ASA doesn’t love CRNAs” during her WWHL appearance.

“The ASA doesn’t ‘not love CRNAs’ or care that you’re on a reality show bringing more attention to your profession. They care when CRNAs misrepresent themselves as physicians or use terminology to intentionally mislead the public to believe that they are anesthesiologists,” Tiffany wrote.

The former RHOD star went on to warn Annemarie while also showing her appreciation for her colleagues.

“(Don’t make this into a CRNA vs MD thing- I have immense respect for my CRNA colleagues, just not the ones who call themselves anesthesiologists.)” she ended her message.

What did Annemarie Wiley say to upset RHOD alum Tiffany Moon?

A couple of weeks ago, Annemarie was called out by ASA for how she was representing herself on RHOBH. The ASA shared a social media post to explain the difference between an anesthesiologist and a nurse anesthesiologist.

Andy Cohen wasted no time asking Annemarie about the ASA blasting her because we all know the host loves to stir the pot.

“Initially, I thought it was fake. I thought it was a fake account ’cause I was like, there’s no way an actual professional association would do that, “she explained.

There was a little bit of Andy talking over her before Annemarie went on to say what got Tiffany riled up.

“The ASA, they don’t love CRNAs. They don’t love the fact that I’m a CRNA that’s on a reality show. I’m bringing a lot of awareness and a lot of advocacy to CRNAs, and there’s people all the time now that are like ‘I’ve never heard of a CRNA before you’ and they [ASA] don’t like that,” Annemarie spilled.

RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley faces backlash amid on-screen drama

Annemarie has certainly earned her fair share of backlash during her first season on reality television. Her profession isn’t the only reason the trolls have been coming for her.

One hot storyline for the current season has been Annemarie’s obsession with Sutton Stracke’s esophagus. Annemarie recently weighed on the topic, admitting she was “dragged through the mud” because of it.

Although Annemarie insists the conversation about Sutton and her small esophagus has been dropped, Andy did mention it’s addressed at the Season 13 reunion show.

Crystal Kung Minkoff has faced off more than once on the show. They spared Annemarie’s job as well as Annemarie’s claims that Crystal called all the women in the group “uneducated.”

RHOBH fans were thrilled that Crystal finally found her voice this season by taking on Annemarie.

The drama isn’t done for Annemarie Wiley yet, as a handful of episodes are left in The Real Housewives of Beverly Season 13.

Are you Team Tiffany or Team Annemarie?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.