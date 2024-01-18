RHOBH: Crystal Kung Minkoff clocks in with stunning swipe at Annemarie Wiley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ most polarizing season showed faint signs of life during Wednesday’s new episode, and it’s all thanks to Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Despite it being her third season, the housewife hasn’t had the easiest go of it with fans. Still, her impact during a heated argument with newcomer Annemarie Wiley was one of her most satisfying moments on the show to date.

The action got underway during Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless event. Minkoff stepped in to defend Sutton Stracke as Wiley’s continued chatter about her co-star’s esophagus reached a boiling point.

Minkoff was infuriated because Wiley said that Sutton “lied” about a disorder she claimed to have suffered from earlier in the season.

Wiley doubled down, telling Crystal that she feels Sutton’s alleged ailment “does not make sense medically.”

The dispute intensified when the board-certified nurse anesthetist claimed that Crystal was the one who said Sutton had an eating disorder.

Minkoff has opened up about her own battle with an eating disorder on the show during her three-season stint and was stunned by her co-star’s claim.

“Are you out of your mind?” she shot at Annemarie before calling her out for talking about Sutton for two hours, conceding that she and Garcelle Beauvais had to flee the scene because “it was so annoying.”

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Annemarie during her short tenure as a housewife, she has a comeback for everything the people against her throw her way.

Annemarie declared she was trained to be a “critical thinker” and would never back down if she heard something “that doesn’t make sense.”

When it seemed like the situation was dying down, Annemarie complained that Crystal would understand her train of thought if she “went to med school.”

In a recent episode, Crystal opened up about wanting to attend medical school but revealed she abandoned those plans when she met her husband, Rob Minkoff.

Do we have a RHOBH feud for the ages?

Annemarie’s comments hit a nerve because Crystal told her nemesis that she’s “such a b***h.”

Throughout the episode, we witnessed the ladies unpack the fight, with Crystal getting high praise from Garcelle and Kyle Richards.

Ultimately, though, it seems like we might have a legitimate feud for the back half of the season, and hopefully, it will give the series a much-needed jolt in the right direction.

Wiley took to a confessional to claim that she believed Crystal resented her because “I’m in the medical profession,” noting that she didn’t believe Rob would have waited for Crystal if she had followed her medical school dream.

As the cast prepared for their trip to Spain, Crystal revealed she had “no intention of talking” to Annemarie. At the same time, the latter announced in a confessional that Minkoff “mocked my profession” and was waiting for an apology.

Crystal and Sutton were once enemies

The best part about the episode was seeing how Crystal went to bat for Sutton because, when you think about it, they didn’t begin on excellent terms, with Sutton criticizing her “ugly leather pants.”

Nowadays, they’ve carved out a close friendship. That’s progress!

Something tells us that Crystal won’t be in a very good place with Annemarie in the near future because the biggest issue people are having with the new housewife is her lack of accountability.

Yes, she apologized to Sutton after realizing no one was siding with her, but do we really think she has anything exciting to speak about if she cared that much about an esophagus?

Time will tell.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.