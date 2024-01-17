RHOBH needs a revamp immediately, but what changes should be made?

For a show to go on as long as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has, you expect some bumps in the road.

Unfortunately, RHOBH is falling apart before our very eyes, and there’s no time like the present to make some changes before the viewers go elsewhere for their dose of drama.

The sad reality is that RHOBH is the only show in the franchise consistently pulling in over a million viewers before DVR and Peacock viewing is factored in, so producers are probably hesitant to jump the gun and make some changes that will secure the show’s future.

As RHONY has proven, the network is willing to fire every housewife if the ratings and controversy go in the wrong direction.

Right now, there’s a lack of genuine conflict on RHOBH, with one of the biggest storylines involving Kyle Richards, her crumbling relationship with husband Mauricio Umansky, and the questions about whether she’s in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

Kyle is the sole OG left on the series, so a high percentage of the fans are probably tuning in to keep up to speed with her story, even if it feels ripped from a daytime drama.

RHOBH is failing fans and its OG

There’s no telling how real things are on reality TV. Still, I’d like to think the show is capturing this element of Kyle’s life organically and that it hasn’t been excited by producers or Kyle herself in an attempt to give the show a Scandoval-level renaissance.

These housewives may have money, glitz, and glamor, but Scandoval was a lightning-in-a-bottle phenomenon that will probably never be replicated in our lifetime.

As an avid Bravo viewer, it’s hard not to side-eye the show’s editing to perpetuate this mystery about Kyle’s personal life.

The best way forward with Kyle would be to keep her at the show’s center — for now.

Unfortunately, none of the other ladies currently on the cast bring it quite like the Halloween alum does, no matter how hard they try.

If Kyle sticks with the show for another year, the mysteries surrounding her personal life don’t need to be hammed up.

Instead, it would be more interesting to watch them play out naturally.

Whether she’s divorcing Mauricio and moving on with someone else or working on her marriage, some clarity would be nice because this is supposed to be a show about the cast members’ personal lives.

Kyle would probably walk away if demoted

If not, she might as well be a friend, a demotion she’d never accept. It’d be tough to be the face of a show for so long only to get Vicki Gunvalsoned.

And if the show did tell her to step away for a while, something tells me she’d round up her sisters and head to a competing network to get another show off the ground.

Kyle is marketable, and, like I keep saying, viewers are invested in her life — even if some of her storylines make me roll my eyes a little too much.

What has been refreshing is watching this version of Kyle, who brings the drama without alcohol because there’s a culture of alcohol consumption in The Real Housewives franchise as a whole.

If we look at the other housewives, Annemarie Wiley has got to go. From her lack of chemistry with her co-stars to her needless chatter about Sutton Stracke’s esophagus, she’s made an impression akin to last season’s one-and-done Diana Jenkins.

Annemarie Wiley isn’t the show’s biggest problem

My honest opinion of Annemarie is that she’s a friend of, desperately trying to snatch Sutton’s diamond. I was pleasantly surprised when I saw her name in the opening and across all the promotional material.

It does make me wonder whether producers are minimizing her presence because she isn’t the exciting addition to the cast they thought she was or if they’re saving some damning footage to throw her way at the reunion like Monica Garcia over on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Either way, she isn’t working and shouldn’t be invited back unless she finds a way to better immerse herself in the group.

She’s already crossed many of her co-stars, and fans aren’t warming to her, so that doesn’t bode well for her future.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is a tricky one because, on the one hand, the show is purposefully nixing scenes of her we’ve seen in preview footage, which suggests they don’t deem them entertaining.

On the other hand, when Crystal clocks in, she clocks all the way in, and we should see a lot of that in tonight’s episode when she goes after Wiley for her actions.

Something’s telling me that producers are acting like they’re getting rid of Crystal when the season is over, but that’s a big mistake because she has so much to offer when the show allows her to thrive.

The person who should be on the chopping block is Dorit Kemsley, who, quite frankly, is a different person in her confessionals.

At the beginning of the season, she regained plenty of fans for her one-liners, but in front of the ladies, she isn’t offering as much as she should be for a veteran housewife.

Somehow, Dorit continually gets that call with a contract every year, so I won’t hold my breath for meaningful change as far as she’s concerned.

Maybe a season as a friend would show her that she needs to be more active during filming to deliver.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Sutton are all having terrific seasons and have been part of the biggest storylines, so there’s no need to do anything drastic with them right now.

If you’d have told me a couple of years ago that I’d be here, saying Erika should remain on the cast, I’d have laughed in your face.

Erika Jayne is delivering this season

But Erika is a lot of fun right now, and that would only change if the show brought Lisa Rinna back into the mix.

It’s almost like producers wanted Erika to go toe-to-toe with Denise Richards to get Erika off the show, but any way you look at it, Denise struggles to handle herself on the show.

For that reason alone, she should steer well away. Maybe Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is in her future, but that’s about it.

The series needs to bring back some franchise veterans (actual veterans, not Teddi Mellencamp!) and possibly get a new casting team to search for new housewives because they aren’t doing their job well right now.

Obviously, Lisa Vanderpump’s name has been thrown around countless times to stage a comeback, but with Vanderpump Rules’ soaring ratings and her leading Vanderpump Villa on Hulu, would she be able to find the time to mingle with her old frenemies?

Lisa Vanderpump should stage a comeback to RHOBH

Probably not, and I don’t blame her. Returning to RHOBH would put her in Kyle and Erika’s crosshairs, so she doesn’t have much to gain from it beyond saying she’ll go back to Bravo’s number-one show because they all suck, all while sipping some good English tea with one hand and holding one of her beautiful dogs in the other.

I kid, mostly.

One thing the show doesn’t need is Lisa Rinna. Although the current season is making me question my sanity, it reached a level of toxicity with Rinna at the wheel that almost made me want to quit watching.

Keep Rinna away, or bring her back in a guest stint so she never gets more than a few scenes an episode.

That could work.

Camille Grammer-Meyer could be an excellent housewife to bring back because, somehow, she can have Kyle and Erika pressed with the flick of her wrist.

It’s fun, but how long would that be fun for?

RHOBH could benefit by adding this RHONY star

This may be a hot take, but I’d love to see what RHONY’s Kristen Taekman would do on the show.

She didn’t get the best edit in the Big Apple, but she delivered on many levels on RHUGT Legacy late last year and now lives in Los Angeles.

It’d be interesting to see how she fits in with these ladies, but beyond that, the show needs to scale back on the more sensational storylines and let things breathe.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.