Kyle Richards sounds off on Mauricio Umansky’s ‘disrespectful’ behavior, RHOBH stars have her back

Kyle Richards has sounded off on how Mauricio Umansky acts with other women.

The Bravo personality also got support from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars regarding this hot topic.

It was revealed on RHOBH that Kyle hates how Mauricio acts with other women on social media.

Although Kyle has called out women for not caring that Mauricio is married, she’s also going all in on his actions.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Kyle addressed the episode and her estranged husband’s behavior.

Kyle has no problem throwing Mauricio under the bus.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards sounds off on Mauricio Umansky’s ‘disrespectful’ behavior

Erika Jayne and Kyle were asked about the conversation, with Kyle laughing at her bringing Mauricio’s behavior to light. Kyle shared how she was more timid months ago addressing things like this, but now she’s all in for speaking her mind.

“Now I’m like, ‘Yeah, you know what, and you know what else,'” she said. “Don’t even have me check those DMs.”

Erika brought up how Kyle was toward Mauricio in a scene from the show’s first episode, where Kyle stood up for herself and what she wanted. Some RHOBH viewers have declared that the scene makes it seem like Kyle hates her husband.

“I wish I was the kind of person who could laugh that kind of thing off and be like, ‘Oh, look at you,’ but I don’t. And not only is it, does it feel disrespectful, but it’s also like we’re in the public eye, and people can see who you follow and comment,” Kyle expressed.

It didn’t take too long for the other ladies to get asked about what Kyle spilled regarding her husband.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have Kyle Richards’ back

“You know you are really disrespecting your spouse in a public forum, and that’s like even worse,” Crystal Kung Minkoff said.

Dorit Kemsley spilled that Mauricio knows Kyle won’t tolerate him engaging with younger women on social media. She also alluded to another couple where the wife would allow that but not Kyle.

A flip of the scene goes to newbie Annemarie Wiley, who said she and her husband don’t have rules about that sort of thing. The reason they don’t is because Annemarie insists they don’t have trust issues and are different than other couples.

Meanwhile, Erika had Kyle’s back, agreeing that the behavior was not cool, even joking about that’s why she married someone older who had no idea about social media.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were also supportive of Kyle’s feelings. In true fashion, though, they also questioned what was really going on in Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage.

Season 13 of RHOBH has passed the halfway point with only a few episodes left, and the drama isn’t slowing down. As Monster and Critics previously reported, Sutton has had enough of Annemarie as the ladies prepare to go to Spain.

Kyle Richards isn’t here for Mauricio Umansky and his disrespectful behavior with other women on social media. Does anyone else think these two are just waiting for the reunion show to announce their divorce?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.