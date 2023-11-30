RHOBH fans call out ‘hot mess’ Denise Richards after return to show

Denise Richards and Camille Grammer stepped back into the lion’s den on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The two women attended Kyle Richards’ cannabis-infused dinner party, which, in true RHOBH fashion, was riddled with drama before it even got started.

While Kyle and Sutton Stracke were hashing out their issues on-screen, Denise had The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers buzzing off-screen.

Denise’s odd behavior had social media on fire throughout the episode.

Not only did Denise break the fourth wall more than once, but it soon became clear something was not right with her.

X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire calling out The Bold and the Beautiful star and her odd behavior.

RHOBH fans call out ‘hot mess’ Denise Richards after her return to show

“Denise is litty titty at the CBD/THC dinner party she is just a hot mess why is she at this dinner? Cringing 🤦🏼‍♀️ although love seeing Cynthia #RHOBH,” read one tweet.

Denise is litty titty at the CBD/THC dinner party she is just a hot mess why is she at this dinner? Cringing 🤦🏼‍♀️ although love seeing Cynthia #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/hJisGtxaz9 — Momma Peachiè (@MommaPeachie35) November 30, 2023

Denise being a mess was a common theme, with a different tweet saying the same thing. Another one talked about Denise simply embarrassing herself on television.

Although she turned down having THC in her meal, X was convinced Denise was drunk or on something.

One user questioned if people were just going to ignore what was happening with Denise on-screen.

Are we going to ignore how drunk and dishevelled Denise was tonight?#RHOBH #Ragamuffin pic.twitter.com/UFmcfPkNg0 — TY 💎🍑❄️🦩🍊 (@bravobyty) November 30, 2023

“Denise was sloppiana! 👀 #RHOBH,” said a tweet.

There was even a user who stated Denise was lit, and it’s hard not to argue with that message.

Another tweet joked that Denise was orbiting around the moon while sitting at the dinner table.

Dayum, Denise looks like she is orbiting around the moon at this dinner table 😬😆 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/RXgZUGqprU — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@coylecalkins) November 30, 2023

“I love Denise down but wth is going on with her? She’s slurring and behaving very strange… 🫠 #RHOBH,” wondered an X user.

I love Denise down but wth is going on with her? She’s slurring and behaving very strange… 🫠 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/LLChQTrO4y — Teddy (@xTeddyNOIRx) November 30, 2023

More The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers react to Denise Richards return

Not everyone was coming for Denise. Some found her actions humorous, especially when she broke the fourth wall like she was announcing her comeback.

Not Denise looking directly at the camera! This is a glorious comeback. 😂 #rhobh pic.twitter.com/mN7vIpGL3r — Frank Sansone (@Frank_A_Sansone) November 30, 2023

Her looking into the camera was one hot topic among RHOBH viewers.

Did anyone catch Queen 👑 Denise break the fourth wall giving a cheeky wink to the camera 🎥?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHOBH @DENISE_RICHARDS pic.twitter.com/TWqWatrUIA — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) November 30, 2023

“Denise is cracking me up 😂 #RHOBH,” read a tweet.

The actress was also called the best part of the dinner party because her reactions amid the chaos were entertaining.

I’m upset that not enough people are talking about Denise. She was easily the best part #rhobh pic.twitter.com/4FY4pmZ51G — 🍪 (@Frootyplanet) November 30, 2023

“Denise & her weird facial expressions and awkward movements are killing me. 💊 😩 #RHOBH,” said one tweet.

Denise & her weird facial expressions and awkward movements are killing me. 💊 😩#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/j2njmfVsnH — ❄️🤍 (@ezybreezy752) November 30, 2023

Denise Richards has returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has social media on fire.

The dinner party episode continues next week, which means more entertainment and perhaps some drama from Denise is coming.

What did you think of Denise at the dinner party?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.