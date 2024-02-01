Who is Merce to Sutton on RHOBH?

“Merce is in the purse” has become another infamous line on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, thanks to Erika Jayne.

The Pretty Mess singer certainly has a way with words, and her one-liners tend to live on forever.

This hilarious one-liner, courtesy of a drunk Erika Jayne, has a lot of RHOBH fans wondering about Merce.

It all began when Sutton Stracke brought the ashes of her lifelong friend, Merce Cunningham, with her to Spain so she could spread them.

Sutton revealed she’d had them for over 10 years before Erika reminded everyone they were in a Zip-Loc bag.

The episode got The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers asking about Merce and his friendship with Sutton.

Who is Merce on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Merce Cunningham was a famous dancer, choreographer, and teacher in New York City who owned Merce Cunningham Dance Company. The company was formed in 1953, and nearly ten years later, the Cunningham Dance Foundation was formed to support Merce’s work.

Over the years, Merce worked and trained with several professional dancers, taking his company on tour all around the world. Merce even performed with Mikhail Baryshnikov in New York City as part of Merce’s 80th birthday.

There’s no question that Merce is very well-known in the dance world, which makes his connection to Sutton even more intriguing.

How is Merce connected to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke?

It turns out that Sutton worked for Merce’s dance company back in the day when she lived in New York City. They became good friends and remained close until Merce passed in 2009.

RHOBH fans saw Sutton and her pal Trevor bonding over the time they spent together with Merce all those years ago. Sutton was moved to tears, reminiscing about a different time in her life.

Oh yes, new layers were added to Sutton as she prepares to release the ashes of her long-time friend Merce. In true The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fashion, things go awry.

Sutton Stracke has shown RHOBH fans a different side of her because of her friendship with Merce and spreading his ashes. The Southern Belle has an independent side that shined when she lived in New York City and made life-long friends.

There’s no question it’s not a side fans or her castmates see very often. In fact, in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers usually see Sutton being quirky or fighting with her fellow costars.

