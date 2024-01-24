RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley’s husband Marcellus Wiley net worth, job, and everything else we know

Annemarie Wiley has been making waves on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.

The newbie’s presence on the hit Bravo show has also shined a light on her family, especially her husband, Marcellus Wiley.

Marcellus has appeared a few times on RHOBH Season 13, most recently at Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless gala.

Annemarie doesn’t shy away from being brutally honest about her husband, who she said refers to her as an 8.5.

That comment and a few other things have piqued The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans’ interest in Marcellus.

Football lovers will recognize him from his days on the field, but there’s much more to Marcellus than his former career.

RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley’s husband Marcellus Wiley’s net worth and job

According to online sources, Marcellus’ net worth is $5 million. Much of his wealth comes from his days as a defensive end in the NFL.

Marcellus spent ten years in the league playing for the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Diego Chargers (now the LA Chargers). In 2006, Marcellus retired from the NFL but hasn’t left his love of sports behind.

Once his playing days were done, Marcellus ventured into sports co-hosting, working on ESPN shows such as Mike and Mike in the Morning, SportsNation, and Winners Bracket. Marcellus also co-hosted several Los Angeles afternoon radio shows focused on sports.

In 2018, Marcellus left ESPN for Fox Sports 1 to continue his career as co-host on the show Speak For Yourself. Marcellus left the show in 2022 but remains with Fox Sports 1 in a different capacity.

What else should The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know about Marcellus Wiley?

Marcellus co-founded Prolebrity, a sports community where athletes can promote their businesses, charities, and other events.

In 2022, Marcellus joined the world of podcasting, launching the More To It podcast. Author is another job on Marcellus’ resume, having written the book Never Shut Up: The Life, Opinions, and Unexpected Adventures of an NFL Outsider.

When he isn’t working, Marcellus spends time with Annemarie, whom he married in June 2014. They have three children: a son and two daughters. They are also raising Marcellus’ daughter from a previous relationship.

Annemarie often speaks about her husband on RHOBH and the After-Show. Recently, she brought up Marcellus Wiley when Kyle Richards called out Mauricio Unamsnky for how he behaves with women.

Annemarie doesn’t seem to have that same issue with her husband because they have trust.

There you have it, RHOBH fans, the lowdown on Annemarie Wiley’s husband, Marcellus Wiley.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.