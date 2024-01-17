Annemarie Wiley net worth: How rich is the RHOBH star and how did she make her money?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Annemarie Wiley has made quite an impression since she debuted on Season 13.

Annemarie came in as one of Kyle Richards’ friends but has since stirred the pot with Sutton Stracke.

RHOBH spoilers even tease that Sutton has had enough of Annemarie talking about her esophagus.

The more Annemarie creates drama, the more The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are curious about the newbie.

One thing on people’s minds is Annemarie’s net worth and how she made her money.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s just say she and her husband, Marcus Wiley, are not hurting for cash, that’s for sure.

What is RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley’s net worth?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s easy to see that Annemarie and Marcus have done well for themselves.

Marcus played in the NFL for ten seasons as a defensive end, earning him a nice living. Meanwhile, Annemarie carries her own weight working as a nurse anesthetist.

According to online sources, Annemarie’s net worth is $1 million, but combined with Marcus’ $5 million, the couple is reportedly worth $6 million.

They have built their portfolio on more than Marcus playing football and Annemarie working in the medical field.

How did The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley make her money?

After Marcus left the NFL, he worked as an ESPN analyst and talk show host for the network. Annemarie and Marcus are the co-founders of the non-profit Project Transition, which focuses on personal and community development.

Prolebrity is another one of the couple’s business ventures. The company helps athletes promote their businesses, charities, and other events.

Annemarie added to her net worth when she signed on for RHOBH Season 13. Bravo doesn’t reveal salaries for cast members, but it’s no secret that the Real Housewives cast makes good money.

Even as the newest group member, Annemarie makes a nice salary, which will only grow the longer she’s on the show. Public appearances she makes can also earn Annemarie more cash as her reality TV career rises.

There’s still plenty of RHOBH Season 13 to play out, and it helps fans know more about Annemarie Wiley. As Monsters and Critics reported, the mid-season trailer has Annemarie coming for Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton.

Meanwhile, Annemarie recently gave more insight into her marriage to Marcus after Kyle sounded off on Mauricio Umansky’s behavior with women – and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies had her back.

What do you think of Annemarie?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.