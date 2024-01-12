RHOBH spoilers: Sutton wants Annemarie to ‘shut up,’ Crystal stirs the pot, and girls’ trip to Spain

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff have issues with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Annemarie Wiley and aren’t afraid to show it.

There’s no question that Annemarie has been making waves ever since she was introduced as Kyle Richards’ friend.

Annemarie can’t let go of Sutton and her esophagus problems, even bringing it up to Crystal and Garcelle Beauvais at Kyle’s celebration of life for her friend Lorene Shea.

Thanks to Bravo, RHOBH fans get a sneak peek at the next episode, where Kyle learns what Annemarie did.

Sutton and Kyle also plan the next girls’ trip with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies headed to Spain.

Plus, Crystal stirs the pot in a chat with Garcelle.

Sutton wants Annemarie to ‘shut up’ on RHOBH

The preview video kicks off with Kyle visiting Sutton. After Kyle hunts for food in Sutton’s fridge, the conversation turns to why Mauricio Umansky wasn’t at Kyle’s tribute to Lorene.

It turns out he was in Aspen and then Mexico City doing his thing for work, according to Kyle. The more Kyle talks, the more annoyed Sutton becomes with Mauricio.

In her confessional, Sutton goes off on Mauricio and doesn’t accept his excuse for bailing on Kyle. Sutton declares unless he was dead or in a ditch, he should have shown up at Kyle’s event for her dead best friend.

We don’t always agree with Sutton, but, this time, she’s right on the money.

Meanwhile, Sutton informs Kyle that Annemarie won’t stop talking about her esophagus. A flashback shows Garcelle telling Sutton that Annemarie is coming for her.

Sutton wants Annemarie to “shut up” and leave her esophagus alone. Kyle finds humor in Annemarie not dropping the topic and declares in her confessional that perhaps Sutton has “met her match” in Annemarie.

It lightens when Kyle changes the topic to the ladies’ trip to Spain. A flashback reveals Sutton asked the group to go to Barcelona the night before.

Sutton shows Kyle the house she’s looking at renting for the trip. She hopes it’s a time when the ladies can come together for a good time and not argue.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff stirs the pot

A flip of the scene takes RHOBH fans to Crystal’s house, where she sits outside to FaceTime chat with Garcelle.

They share their thoughts on Kyle’s event before Crystal mentions Annemarie’s actions the night before – talking about Sutton’s esophagus problems again.

Crystal expressed frustration with Annemarie for implying Sutton had an eating disorder. The scene flashes back to Annemarie doing just that but denying it.

Bravo’s sneak peek cuts off there. However, Monster and Critics previously stated that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mid-season trailer features Crystal claiming Annemarie told her she was a doctor to Garcelle. That’s what comes next in the conversation.

Season 13 of RHOBH will be winding down soon, but there’s plenty of drama coming up before that happens, so be sure to keep watching.

Are you Team Sutton or Team Annemarie?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.