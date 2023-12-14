RHOBH mid-season trailer teases Crystal’s health scare, Kyle truth bomb, fighting dating women, and more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has already hit the hallway point.

It’s hard to believe, but RHOBH has flown by, with this season bringing a whole new dynamic to the Bravo show.

The mid-season trailer has dropped, revealing the drama, fighting, and craziness have only just begun.

In true Real Housewives fashion, the show has saved the best for last, including a cast trip to Spain that goes off the rails.

There’s also a health crisis, a marriage revelation, lots of fighting, and dating women becomes one hot topic.

That’s not all, so let’s take a look at what else is coming up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Crystal Kung Minkoff has a health crisis and more Kyle Richards drama on RHOBH Season 13

One of the biggest bombshells in the video is that Crystal Kung Minkoff has a serious medical scare. Something goes wrong with Crystal as she sits in a car next to Garcelle Beauvais.

After Crystal demands to be let out of the car, a flip of the scene shows her hooked up to tubes in a hospital. Erika Jayne’s voiceover worries that Crystal may be having a cardiac event.

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards continues to deal with the issues in her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The estranged couple has a tense talk that leads Kyle to admit she isn’t sure they will make it.

Along with dealing with her marriage, Kyle remains concerned about mending fences with sister Kathy Hilton. Kim Richards is there to lend an ear to Kyle, who breaks down over fear of letting Kathy back into her life.

Morgan Wade pops up again, dedicating a song at a concert to Kyle, and Dorit Kemsley has the best reaction.

What else can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans expect from Season 13?

The ladies get wild and crazy at one lunch that includes Sutton Stracke putting Kyle’s bare foot to her mouth and touching tongues with Dorit. This leads Kyle to ask if Dorit would ever date a woman.

Newbie Annemarie Wiley stirs the pot when she talks about being happy and not being lonely and insecure. The comment gets a drunk Sutton all fired up.

Later, Crystal talks about Annemarie’s job to Garcelle, which turns into a heated fight between Annemarie and Crystal at a party.

Erika wants to let go of the past but manages to do it by taking a little jab at some of her cast members. The singer also gets back in the saddle to put on an over-the-top performance at Kyle’s white party.

There’s plenty of chaos and commotion at that party, too.

Season 13 of RHOBH promises to give fans something to talk about until the very end. Based on the trailer, it’s going to be pretty entertaining.

What do you think of the season so far?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.